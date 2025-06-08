Thanko keyboard tries to do everything but ends up asking way too much money

A 10-inch screen on a keyboard sounds cool until you check the resolution

It’s foldable, space-saving, and touch-enabled, but only if you’re using Windows

Thanko has launched what might be one of the most unexpected entries in the increasingly niche world of peripherals: a mechanical keyboard integrated with a 10-inch touchscreen monitor.

The company says this full mechanical keyboard is designed for space-conscious users who still want both tactile input and an additional display.

“The combination of a customizable and highly durable mechanical keyboard with independent switches and a 10-inch monitor... saves space while improving work efficiency,” Thanko says.

Compact design, but with compromises

The keyboard integrates a 1,920 x 720 resolution TFT LCD touchscreen, which supports 10-point multi-touch and features a continuously adjustable angle. It occupies just 320 x 140 mm of space and can be folded when not in use.

The idea is to deliver a dual-purpose tool for coders or business users who need a second screen. However, the relatively low resolution and aspect ratio may limit how much useful content can actually be displayed.

The screen can function as a touch-enabled display if set as the main monitor, but Thanko quietly notes: “If it does not work properly even after changing the settings, it is a compatibility issue.”

Despite its promise of touch interaction, there’s no mention of macOS or Linux support, suggesting this device is designed solely for the Windows ecosystem. As a result, its usefulness outside that environment remains unknown.

While it could make for a decent business keyboard, or a keyboard for coding, it really needs broader compatibility.

The keyboard uses blue switches by default and allows full customization, including switch types and keycaps. It also includes an RGB LED backlight and ships with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 cable. Users can supplement power via an additional USB Type-C port if needed.

That said, it’s hard to determine whether the typing experience is truly premium or merely adequate with flair, as no typing latency or switch actuation specs are disclosed.

Designed for plug-and-play via USB 3.0, the keyboard weighs about 1.5 kg and is listed at 69,800 yen (around $445).

It certainly scores points for compactness and desk economy, but at nearly $450, buyers may wonder whether it’s worth the cost compared to purchasing a standalone mechanical keyboard and a separate secondary display.