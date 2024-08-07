Leaked Google Pixel 9 Pro video hints at two genuinely useful Gemini AI skills

This is as much as we've seen of the Pixel 9 Pro, officially

The Pixel 9 launch event that Google has scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 is fast approaching, and information about these phones continues to leak on a daily basis. Today's installment is what seems to be a promo video showing off the Pixel 9 Pro's new AI tricks.

The clip was posted by regular tipster @MysteryLupin (via Android Headlines), and given the backing track and editing style, it looks very much like a reel that Google is going to use as part of its launch event next week.

We get a decent look at the Pixel 9 Pro, and some hints about the new Gemini AI features arriving with the phone. In one demo, a Pixel user snaps the contents of their fridge, and then gets Gemini to come up with a dish that can be made using those ingredients.

It's the sort of multimodal AI magic that was shown off at the Google I/O 2024 event earlier this year, where different forms of input (like images) are used as prompts. As always, be wary of hallucinations, which may ruin your cooking prep.

Add Me to your photos

Pixel 9 Pro pic.twitter.com/htze22yrsgAugust 6, 2024

Another AI-powered feature in this video that we've not seen before is called Add Me. The idea is that you take a photo with your friends in it, then you swap places and they take a photo of you – so you're all able to appear against the same backdrop.

It's similar to some of the AI photo editing tricks that have already been launched under the Magic Editor umbrella on Android, and at the moment it's not clear if these same features are going to be rolling out to older Pixel handsets and phones made by other manufacturers in due course.

The video also mentions a "pro-level camera" and "super res zoom video", which appears to be the video equivalent of the existing Super Res Zoom for photos feature: using a combination of hardware tricks and machine learning algorithms to boost the zoom capabilities on images (and now, it would seem, video).

All of this should be made official on Tuesday, when alongside the Pixel 9 Pro we're expecting to hear about the standard Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (replacing the Google Pixel Fold), and the Google Pixel Watch 3.