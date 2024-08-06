Leaked Pixel 9 Pro images may reveal its full design – and the chunky camera bar you'll have to put up with

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is set to launch in a week's time alongside three other Pixel 9 phones, and newly leaked renders have given us our most comprehensive look yet at this upcoming flagship from all angles.

As you can see from the pictures, posted by well-known tipster @MysteryLupin (via Android Headlines), the traditional Pixel camera bar on the back of the handset has grown into a seriously chunky protrusion.

One of the questions you'll need to ask yourself when weighing up this phone is whether or not you're prepared to put up with a huge camera bump on the back, in return for what we're hoping are some seriously good photo and video capturing capabilities.

While the number of cameras and the megapixel count may stay the same from the Google Pixel 8 Pro, we have heard that the camera lenses will be upgraded from last year – and there are likely to be several software enhancements here as well.

Just in case

P9P - but make it high-res pic.twitter.com/Mrl14uAyOBAugust 5, 2024

One of the ways you could try and take the edge of that significant camera bump is by fitting the phone inside an official case – those have leaked too, by the way – which will flatten out the back, while also adding some extra heft (and protection).

You can see the case fitted on one of the images posted in this leak. The official cases should match the Pixel 9 Pro colors: there are four here, which align with earlier leaks listing Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose as the color options.

It looks as though the Pixel 9 Pro is going to come with a 6.34-inch screen, which is down from the 6.7-inch screen on the Pixel 8 Pro – though the Pixel 9 Pro XL should also be arriving with a 6.73-inch display to fill the gap.

The Pro and Pro XL should launch alongside the standard Google Pixel 9 and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (aka the Google Pixel Fold 2) at Google's event on Tuesday, August 13. We should see the Google Pixel Watch 3 at the same time, too.