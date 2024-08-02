Pixel 9 Pro Fold prices, release date, images, and even a promo video have leaked

Right now it almost feels like Google and Apple are competing to see whose upcoming phones can leak more, as both the Pixel 9 line and the iPhone 16 series are seeing new rumor drops almost every day. But Google might just be winning, as today there are several new leaks about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

First up, we have news of the release date. We already know that this phone will be announced alongside the rest of the Pixel 9 line on August 13, and according to Android Headlines, all of these phones will go up for pre-order straight after the announcement.

However, while the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL will apparently then ship on August 22, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold supposedly won’t ship until September, with the site suggesting it will land on September 4.

Promising pricing

So there could still be a bit of a wait for the Pixel Fold 2, but there’s better news when it comes to the pricing, as according to leaker @OnLeaks (in collaboration with 91Mobiles), the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will cost $1,799 for a 256GB model and $1,919 for a 512GB version. Now, that’s a lot of money, but it’s exactly the same pricing as the original Google Pixel Fold, so apparently there won’t be a price increase this year.

They don’t include pricing for other regions, but for reference the Pixel Fold cost £1,749 for a 256GB model and £1,869 for a 512GB one, so we might see those prices again in the UK. There’s no Australian price to compare it to as the original Pixel Fold didn’t launch there, and it remains to be seen whether the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will or not.

In any case, the same source also shared some promo images of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, some of which you can see below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / 91Mobiles) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / 91Mobiles) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

These reveal a few details, including that the phone will apparently have an 8-inch foldable screen and a 6.3-inch outer display. Those are larger than the Pixel Fold’s on both counts, with the original model having a 7.6-inch foldable display and a 5.8-inch cover screen.

Finally, @OnLeaks has also shared a promo video of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, this time in collaboration with Android Headlines. The video doesn’t reveal much that hasn’t previously leaked, but it does show that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold can unfold completely flat, unlike the original Pixel Fold. You can see a screenshot if this among the images above.

While we’d still take all of this with a pinch of salt, much of this information comes from what looks to be official marketing material, so we’d say it’s likely accurate. We’ll know very soon in any case, but stay tuned to TechRadar in the meantime, as there are sure to be ever more Pixel leaks in the coming days.