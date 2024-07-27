The official Pixel 9 Pro cases have leaked – and point to an unexpected new color
A new color?
It's fair to say the steady drip of Google Pixel 9 leaks is turning into something of a flood at the moment, and the latest unauthorized reveals show off the official Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL cases – revealing a surprising extra color at the same time.
These renders come courtesy of well-known leaker @OnLeaks and Android Headlines, and show how the rather large camera shelf bumps on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are going to be protected by the curved contours of these silicon cases.
If these colors are right, we're looking at Charcoal, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose for the color options as well as Aloe – that matches one of the options for the Google Pixel 8a, though up until now we weren't expecting it for the Pixel 9 Pro.
Perhaps there are still some surprises in store ahead of the official reveal of these phones, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 13. We will of course be bringing you all of the news and announcements as they happen.
XL size
As for the Pixel 9 Pro XL cases, there's just Charcoal, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose here – so no Aloe. That suggests there might be an exclusive color heading for the Pixel 9 Pro, with the standard Pixel 9 color options different again.
It looks as though these cases are going to be pretty similar to the official cases we've seen from Google for past Pixel phones, with a smooth and rubbery exterior, and a soft fabric finish on the inside to keep your handset well protected.
At this rate there's not going to be anything new for Google to say when its scheduled launch event rolls around. As well as official teases, we've heard plenty about the upgraded specs we can look forward to, and the potential designs of these phones.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
As well as the four phones in the Pixel 9 series – so the two mentioned above, plus the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold – it's likely that we'll also see the arrival of the Pixel Watch 3 and the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 at the same event.
You might also like
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.