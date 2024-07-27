The official Pixel 9 Pro cases have leaked – and point to an unexpected new color

It's fair to say the steady drip of Google Pixel 9 leaks is turning into something of a flood at the moment, and the latest unauthorized reveals show off the official Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL cases – revealing a surprising extra color at the same time.

These renders come courtesy of well-known leaker @OnLeaks and Android Headlines, and show how the rather large camera shelf bumps on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are going to be protected by the curved contours of these silicon cases.

If these colors are right, we're looking at Charcoal, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose for the color options as well as Aloe – that matches one of the options for the Google Pixel 8a, though up until now we weren't expecting it for the Pixel 9 Pro.

Perhaps there are still some surprises in store ahead of the official reveal of these phones, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 13. We will of course be bringing you all of the news and announcements as they happen.

XL size

The Pixel 9 Pro cases may look something like this (Image credit: @OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

As for the Pixel 9 Pro XL cases, there's just Charcoal, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose here – so no Aloe. That suggests there might be an exclusive color heading for the Pixel 9 Pro, with the standard Pixel 9 color options different again.

It looks as though these cases are going to be pretty similar to the official cases we've seen from Google for past Pixel phones, with a smooth and rubbery exterior, and a soft fabric finish on the inside to keep your handset well protected.

At this rate there's not going to be anything new for Google to say when its scheduled launch event rolls around. As well as official teases, we've heard plenty about the upgraded specs we can look forward to, and the potential designs of these phones.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As well as the four phones in the Pixel 9 series – so the two mentioned above, plus the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold – it's likely that we'll also see the arrival of the Pixel Watch 3 and the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 at the same event.