New Pixel 9 Pro XL leak hints at the specs of the third Pixel 9 model

Google is getting ready to unveil the Pixel 9 series at its next launch event on August 13 – and a new leak has given us more information about some of the specs of a third model that Google is apparently introducing this year.

As well as the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, we think there's going to be a Pro XL model this time around. It could be the most expensive phone of the trio, and photos supposedly showing the handset have been posted to the XDA forums (via 9to5Google).

Google has already shown us what the Pixel 9 Pro is going to look like, and it seems that this phone is the same, but bigger, and thanks to information printed on the screen of the device, some of its specs may have been revealed alongside its appearance.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL will apparently come with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, at least in one of its configurations. The Samsung Exynos 5400 modem is also listed, which happens to support satellite connectivity – a feature that's rumored to be arriving with Android 15. It's likely that this modem will be fitted inside the other Pixel 9 models too.

More RAM than ever

The Pixel 8 has 8GB of RAM (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

For comparison, the Google Pixel 8 offers 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The Pixel 8 Pro, meanwhile, ups the RAM to 12GB, and is available with up to 1TB of storage inside.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL, if this leak is accurate, would be the first phone in the Pixel series to come with 16GB of RAM – perhaps to enable some extra AI trickery. It's not clear if the other Pixel 9 phones will be available with 16GB of RAM as well.

All four Pixel models due next month – including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is the successor to the Google Pixel Fold – have already shown up in regulatory filings, so at this stage there's not all that much left for Google to reveal on August 13.

We will of course bring you all the announcements as they arrive, and Google will be livestreaming the event too. We might also see the Google Pixel Watch 3 show up at the same event, which is taking place earlier in the year than normal – the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 were unveiled in October of last year.