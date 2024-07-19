Google just gave us our first look at the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and confirmed the new long name

Google is either getting ahead of itself or simply wants to get ahead of more leaks. Just a few hours after giving us our first look at the Pixel 9 Pro , the technology giant has shared yet another teaser that confirms its second-generation Pixel Fold is incoming.

The teaser, titled "Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold,” confirms the new name and gives us our best look at the device yet. It shows off the internal main display, the hinge, and the backside, which boasts a redesigned main camera module.

Of course, it’s also getting Google Gemini and shows off the likely headlining feature with “Oh Hi, AI” on the screen. Before the device appears, Google shows off its generative text capabilities as well.

Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The biggest revelation from this teaser, though, would be a confirmation of the new naming scheme, which moves the Pixel Fold in line with the rest of Google’s smartphone family and with some of the hardware. Notably, the slimmer horizontal camera bar that resembled the Pixel 8 or Pixel 7 on the original Pixel Fold is being swapped for a square camera bump with two rows of lenses, a flash, and a microphone.

Just like the Pixel 9 Pro, the refreshed camera bump appears to be pretty thick, which will prevent the Pixel 9 Pro Fold from lying flat on a tablet—just like the original Pixel Fold and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold. The rest of the design matches up with some earlier leaks of the device, which shows Google aims to strike a new chord with the second generation.

One thing I am not sure I can understand, though, is the updated name – Pixel Fold 2 not only rolls off the tongue better but is also considerably shorter. Still, if leaks are to be believed, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold should sport larger displays on the front and inside, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, faster processing for a responsive experience, and plenty of power for these new AI features.

You can see the teaser in full above. Google also updated a teaser page on its online store, calling out the standard Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold and allowing you to sign up for more information.

Luckily, you won’t have to wait much longer as Google is expected to formally unveil the Pixel 9 Pro Fold alongside the Pixel 9 Pro and likely a few other devices at its August 13, 2024, event, and TechRadar will be on the ground to unpack everything as it happens.