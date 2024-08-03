The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has been spotted in the wild for the first time – and more Pixel 9 pricing leaks

With Google's big August 13 launch event fast approaching, there's not much mystery left around what's going to be announced – and it appears that we've now got our first look at the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (the Google Pixel Fold 2) out in the wild.

The foldable was apparently spotted in use at a Starbucks in Taiwan, and passed on to the Android Authority team. It looks as though the handset is inside one of the official cases Google is expected to launch alongside the device itself.

It's an interesting real world look at Google's next foldable – assuming the leak is genuine – but it doesn't really tell us anything new about the phone. Only yesterday we saw a bunch of images of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold appear online.

Previous rumors have suggested that the Google Pixel 9 Pro fold might be slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which was revealed last month – and it's clear that the best folding phone market is becoming more and more competitive.

The price is right?

Google has already shown off the Pixel 9 Pro (Image credit: Google / Future)

We're expecting three other phones to make their debuts alongside the Pixel 9 Pro Fold on August 13 as well: the Google Pixel 9, the Google Pixel 9 Pro, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. These have also been extensively leaked in recent weeks.

Via Dealabs (and 9to5Google) we now have some more details on pricing in Europe, with the Pixel 9 said to be starting at €899, the Pixel 9 Pro at €1,099, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL at €1,199. It sounds as though three months of YouTube Premium and six months of Fitbit Premium will be thrown in as well.

Now the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro originally started at €799 / $699 / £699 / AU$1,199 and €1,099 / $999 / £999 / AU$1,699 respectively, so it seems as though the standard model is getting a price hike – as has been previously rumored. As for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, we don't have a current model to compare it to.

None of this is certain until August 13, when all will be revealed by Google. We will of course be covering the event live, and it's likely to be streamed online too – and there's a good chance we might see the Pixel Watch 3 and a new streaming device too.