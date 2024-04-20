New Google Pixel 9 photos leak – and so does the price of the Pixel 8a

The Google Pixel 9 is expected to show up around October time, and newly leaked photos have arrived to show off the flagship handset from all angles – and at the same time we've also got a predicted price for the Google Pixel 8a.

First up the pictures, from Russian site Rozetked (via Android Police) – and you can see how the rear camera bar has become a rear camera island. The corners are more rounded, and the sides are flatter, compared to what we saw with the Google Pixel 8.

As always with leaks, we need to be cautious when assessing the authenticity of these images, but the device on show here does match up with unofficial renders that have previously made their way on to the web.

While the tweaked look may not be to everyone's tastes, this is still recognizable as a Pixel phone, thanks to that wide camera island. We can also see the USB-C port, the usual power and volume buttons, and a SIM tray slot at the bottom of the device.

A pricier mid-range handset

The Google Pixel 7a launched in May 2023 (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Next up there's the price leak for the Pixel 8a, which comes via PassionateGeekz (and Notebookcheck). This isn't a source we've heard a lot from in the past, so again take this as an unconfirmed rumor for the time being.

Apparently, retail listings in Canada put the price of the 128GB version of the Pixel 8a at CA$708.99, while the 256GB edition comes in at CA$792.99 – backing up previous rumors that the mid-range handset is going to go up in price this year.

Now Google won't use standard currency conversions for its global pricing of course, but for reference that works out as $515 / £415 / AU$805 for the cheaper variant and $575 / £465 / AU$900 for the more expensive one.

The Google Pixel 7a originally went on sale for $499 / £449 / AU$749, and CA$599 in Canada, so a pretty substantial price hike could be in the offing. We'll most likely see the Pixel 8a unveiled at the Google I/O 2024 event on May 14.