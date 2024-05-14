Leaked Google Pixel 9 photos show off all three rumored models

Google probably won’t have much new to show off at the Pixel 9 launch, as while that’s not expected to happen until October, hands-on photos of all three rumored Pixel 9 models have now leaked.

These come from Rozetked (via GSMArena), which previously leaked photos of the Pixel 9 Pro, but now supposedly has the other two models in-hand.

These images – some of which you can see below – were provided to the site by an anonymous source, so we’d take them with a pinch of salt, but they look like the real deal, and are actually functional handsets rather than dummy units.

The images here match previous photos and Pixel 9 renders, showing the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and the rumored Pixel 9 Pro XL from the front and back. These phones have redesigned camera bars that don’t extend across the whole width of the phone, and they have flat backs and sides, which makes for a less curvy design than the Google Pixel 8 line.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Rozetked) (Image credit: Rozetked) (Image credit: Rozetked)

Along with the photos, the site has some additional details about these phones, claiming that the Google Pixel 9 has a 6.24-inch screen, the Pixel 9 Pro has a 6.34-inch display, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 6.73-inch screen.

Despite the Pro apparently having a slightly larger display than the Pixel 9, the actual device is supposedly the same size, it just has smaller bezels. Unsurprisingly, all three phones are also said to have 120Hz screens.

The site also mentions the cameras, saying that the Pixel 9 has two snappers, for wide and ultra-wide shots, while the other two phones have wide, ultra-wide, and 5x telephoto lenses, much like the Pixel 8 Pro.

Apparently, all three of those lenses are 50MP, whereas the Pixel 8 Pro has a 50MP wide camera and then two 48MP sensors, so it’s not clear whether the sensors for the ultra-wide and telephoto are changing, or whether this site has just rounded up. For what it’s worth, leaker Yogesh Brar claims the Pixel 9 series will have mostly the same camera setup as the Pixel 8 line.

Like Pixel 8a, the Pixel 9 series will mostly be getting the same camera setup as that of the Pixel 8 series, no major change.What's new is the Tensor G4, design & a more price defined 3 device lineupMay 14, 2024

Brar also notes that the Tensor G4 chipset will be used, as expected, and that’s also mentioned by Rozetked, which additionally says that the Pixel 9 sample their source had access to has 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the other two models have 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For reference, the Pixel 8 has 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, while the Pixel 8 Pro has 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. So, this would make for a RAM increase, and we’re sure to see higher storage capacities than 128GB here.

Finally, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL apparently have UWB (ultra-wideband) tech, while the standard Pixel 9 is said to lack this. UWB tech is already present in the Pixel 8 Pro (and other phones) and can be used for ultra-precise object tracking, among other things.

While there’s no guarantee that any of this information is accurate, it broadly lines up with things that we’ve seen and heard before, so this is very possibly our closest look yet at what Google will unveil in October.

