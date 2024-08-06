Google's Pixel 9 series may launch with a new, minimalistic Weather app

Google’s Pixel 9 series may receive a new exclusive weather app as details of the software and the app's unique, minimalistic design have been uncovered. Android Authority has posted multiple screenshots in a recent report, giving us a good look at it in action.

The first thing you’ll notice in the images is that the app has a simpler look compared to the current weather tool on Pixel phones. There’s a color gradient running from the top to the bottom, matching the local climate. The temperature readout moves from the side to the center in a larger font. A cute detail we liked in the preview is that the degree symbol has been replaced “with an icon representing the current weather conditions.”

In this instance, it’s a crescent moon, indicating a clear night sky. There is a “casualty” in all this, however, as the weather frog might be absent as he does not appear in the preview. It’s possible the character “just didn’t fit in with the rest of the theme” (RIP weather frog).

Redesigned cards

Moving down the screen are several information cards seemingly inspired by Material You. They’re boldly colored and have soft, round design elements. The section tells you the hourly forecast, ten-day forecast, humidity levels, wind speeds, and UV index among other things. Android Authority claims they “can be permanently repositioned by holding them down” and then moving the card to another location.

Tapping a date in the forecast section opens a small window displaying a few readouts. These cannot be adjusted. The location selection tool in the Settings menu appears the same as on the current app, although there is a larger emphasis on the local weather.

The temperature is prominently displayed on the right side of the screen rather than as a footnote at the bottom. Additionally, app animations featuring the little frog are no longer present. Google might have decided that those flourishes no longer have a place.

Standalone app

Google developing a second weather app for the Pixel 9 series may seem strange to some, as Google Clock already offers daily forecasts, and Google Search delivers local weather reports with a single request. However, it is worth mentioning that this wouldn’t be the first time the tech giant has launched an app that does the same thing as another. As the publication points out, they’ve made “five different messaging apps.”

Judging from what we’ve read, Pixel Weather (as we’ll call it) will be a standalone piece of software akin to Weather on iOS. It'll have its own presence on the hardware rather than just be relegated to a side feature.

Android Authority states the app will come “preloaded” on Pixel 9 smartphones with plans to roll it out to older models eventually. Remember that these pictures show a “non-final version,” so take all this information with a pinch of salt. The final release could appear radically different; maybe the weather frog might come back.

Be sure to check out TechRadar's list of the best Pixel phones for 2024.