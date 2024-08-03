Why wait for the Google Pixel 9? The excellent Pixel 8a is already down to a record-low price

Not everyone wants to pay the money required for high-end phones like the iPhone 15 or the Galaxy S24 Plus. But at the same time, super-budget phones often only last a couple of years. This is where mid-range phones come to the fore and there's no better in this category than the Google Pixel 8a which is on sale at Amazon for $399 (was $499).

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for one of Google's more recent phones. And the big price drop isn't too much of a surprise given we're expecting the latest Google Pixel 9 phones to be revealed in a matter of weeks. That means it's a good time to snap up one of these best-ever offers on an older but still very capable handset.

Today's best Google Pixel 8a deal

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399.99 at Amazon

A $100 saving on Google's mid-range flagship phone is the best deal we've seen on this budget-friendly handset since its release. The phone has a Tensor G3 chipset, many AI features, and a great-looking screen, making it a strong all-rounder on paper at this price. Different color options are offered, too, so you can find the right style for you if you're in a the market for a capable and affordable Android phone.

There's little not to love about this phone, something we discovered in our very positive Google Pixel 8a review, which led to it getting a spot in our best Android phones buying guide.

For under $400, you get Google's latest and greatest mobile AI tools, plus seven years of Android updates, in a package that's colorful and durable. You won't find so much modern tech in any other phone that’s this affordable.

It has a 6.1-inch display, which also looks great thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate that keeps things smooth while you browse or game. It also has a camera with 64MP main sensor along with a 13MP ultra wide camera and selfie lens.

For all your photography needs, it takes some great snaps with AI features like Best Take ensuring you get the ideal facial expressions every time. For videos, you can even remove background noise thanks to Audio Magic Eraser.

There are many other phone deals if you’re not committed to a Google Pixel 8a just yet, although few will be this much of a bargain. Other Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro deals are available too if you want to spend more on a more premium device.