Don't expect major changes to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's cameras based on this leak

Ahead of its rumored reveal at next week’s Made By Google event (happening on August 13), details about the Pixel 9 Fold’s cameras have leaked, and they’re not looking too shabby.

The leaks come via Camera FV-5 (spotted by 91mobiles) and seemingly spoil the specs of the main front and back cameras for the upcoming foldable. The rear snapper can capture 12MP images (which is assumed to be achieved by using a 48MP sensor, and pixel-binning – combining pixel data in image processing – which creates better-looking shots) with a wide f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization (to remove shake from your photos and video).

If this is the case, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s main camera would be identical to what we saw in the original Pixel Fold, so it’ll be leaning on its other snappers for an upgrade – assuming its camera setup is being upgraded at all.

Meanwhile, the main front camera is apparently a 10MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The report doesn’t reveal if this is the cover display’s selfie camera, or the foldable screen’s selfie camera. In either case, it’s an improvement as the original boasted 9.5MP and 8MP sensors respectively – though it lags behind the 10.5MP front camera found in the Google Pixel 8.

The Pixel 8 has a better selfie camera (Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

As with all leaks, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt – until Google makes an official announcement we don’t know for certain how this foldables’ specs will shape up – but so far things don’t look too bad for the upcoming phone.

Alongside these cameras, leaks allege the new foldable will be getting bigger displays – now set to sport a 6.3-inch outer display and an 8-inch foldable one. What’s more, we expect it’ll boast similar specs to what's been rumored for the regular Pixel 9 Pro. So look out for a Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM.

Alongside the Pixel 9 smartphone line up we expect we’ll be introduced to a new Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds 2 Pro, though we’ll have to wait and see what it announces on August 13.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors