Detailed Google Pixel 10 camera specs have seemingly leaked, pointing to an extra lens and worse sensors

Full camera specs for the Google Pixel 10 series have supposedly leaked

They point to a telephoto camera being added to the Pixel 10, but its other sensors being downgraded

The rest of the Pixel 10 line might not be in for many camera changes

Google’s Pixel phones usually excel at photography, but based on the latest leak, that might not be the case with the Pixel 10, as Google is seemingly trading quality for quantity when it comes to this phone’s sensors.

Android Authority claims to have seen documents shared by a source inside Google that detail the complete camera specs of the Pixel 10 series.

The biggest changes are said to be coming to the standard Google Pixel 10, which could gain a third lens. This would apparently be the same 10.8MP sensor as you’ll find on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold – so, like that phone, it will probably offer 5x optical zoom, but that’s not mentioned here.

However, presumably to keep the cost down, these documents suggest that Google will replace the Pixel 9’s main and ultra-wide sensors with lesser ones for the Pixel 10. Specifically, the Pixel 10 will apparently have the same 48MP wide and 13MP ultra-wide sensors as the Pixel 9a, along with the same selfie camera as the Pixel 9.

Note that this report lists the main sensor as being 50MP rather than 48MP, but it’s said to be the same Samsung GN8 sensor as is used by the 48MP Pixel 9a, so we’d assume it will be marketed as 48MP here, too.

No change for the Pro and little difference for the Fold

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

In any case, there’s less change on the other models, with the Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL said to have exactly the same cameras as their predecessors, meaning a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto (presumably offering 5x optical zoom).

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also detailed in this leak, but the only camera change here is apparently a small upgrade from the Sony IMX787 (which is also used by the Pixel 8a) to the Samsung GN8 (which is also used by the Pixel 9a).

That would mean a 50MP main sensor, joined by the same 10.5MP ultra-wide, 10.8MP telephoto (likely with 5x optical zoom), and pair of 10MP selfie cameras as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

We would, of course, take all of these claims with a pinch of salt, but we’ll likely find out for sure what cameras the Pixel 10 phones have in August, as that’s probably when they’ll launch.

