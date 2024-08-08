How to watch the Google Pixel 9 launch event live

The next Made by Google event is set for August 13, during which we can expect to see a slew of Pixel devices, from new phones to new smartwatches, and a load of AI features.

The Made by Google event follows May's Google I/O 2024 showcase, where the search giant talked up the AI future of Android, its Google Gemini AI chatbot, and the super-smart Project Astra; that's if the latter ever makes it out of a lab.

However, the August event will focus on hardware, with new phones and wearables sure to be in the spotlight. Still, we expect Google to champion a lot of AI features for these new devices.

So read on for how to watch the Made by Google event on August 13, and a brief overview of what to expect.

How to watch the Made by Google Pixel 9 launch

The upcoming Made by Google doesn't have a snazzy name or strapline, but it will be livestreamed on August 13, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, which is August 14 at 3am AEST.

The best way to watch August's Made By Google event will be on YouTube on the Made by Google channel. Alternativley, you can also go over to the Google store to register your interest and get alerts on the latest Pixel news.

However, we'll be live blogging the presentation, and we'll have boots on the ground at Google's Mountain View headquarters to bring you the latest news from the event; keep an eye on the TechRadar TikTok for videos from the showcase.

What to expect at the August made by Google event

Google has already officially stated that the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be revealed at the Made by Google event. Therefore, we also expect to see the Google Pixel 9.

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro aren't expected to have huge upgrades over their predecessors. But images so far show a new horizontal pill-shaped design for the Pro's rear cameras, and leaked images have shown that change will filter down to the standard Pixel 9. Expect a new Tensor G-series chip as well, focusing on powering AI tools on-device.

There have been rumors and tidbits of information about a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, which looks set to bring a larger display and battery to the next-generation Pixel lineup. However, it's unclear if the XL phone, if legitimate, will get unique features beyond the screen and battery.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks set to be a big upgrade over the Google Pixel Fold. Expect a powerful chipset, a new suite of rear cameras that look set to follow the specs and capabilities of the 9 Pro, and a tweaked design to make for a thinner foldable phone that still sports a large interior screen.

There are also hints that we could expect the rumored Google Pixel Watch 3, where we hope to see improved performance, better battery life, and a suite of smart features. And we'd not be surprised to see the likes of the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, which are likely to have improved audio over their predecessors but also be compatible with Google Gemini AI features.

In short, the August 13 Made by Google event looks set to have a bounty of new Pixel products to peruse and potentially pre-order.