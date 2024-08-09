Google Pixel 9 Pro XL leak fills in the final missing spec pieces

The Google Pixel 9 series has perhaps leaked more than any other smartphone line this year, so much so that we’re pretty sure we know almost every detail of what Google will unveil on August 13. There were a few small spec gaps in what we’d heard about the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but now these too have been filled in.

Posting on X, leaker @MysteryLupin shared a fairly detailed specs list for the phone. They claim the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has a Tensor G4 chipset, a Titan M2 security coprocessor, 16GB of RAM, between 128GB and 1TB of storage, and a 6.8-inch, 2992 x 1344 OLED screen with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

They also claim it’s protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, runs Android 14 (with Android 15 coming soon), and has a 50MP f/1.68 main camera, a 48MP f/1.7 ultra-wide camera (with a 123-degree field of view), and a 48MP f/2.8 telephoto camera, offering 5x optical zoom. The Pixel 9 Pro XL also apparently has a 42MP f/2.2 selfie camera.

Pixel 9 Pro XL Google Tensor G4 and Titan M216 GB128 GB 6.8-inch, 2992 x 1344-pixel OLED 3,000 nitsAndroid 14 (Android 15 coming soon)Gorilla Glass Victus 2Selfie 42MP, f/2.2Wide 50MP, f/1.68Ultra Wide 48MP, f/1.7 (123*)Zoom 48MP, f/2.8 (5x)$1,099 pic.twitter.com/7S67v30dQBAugust 8, 2024

Finally, @MysteryLupin claims the price starts at $1,099. That’s lower than a previous Pixel 9 Pro XL price leak that suggested a price of $1,199, but that leak didn’t mention a 128GB model – rather a 256GB version would apparently set you back that much, so it’s possible that both leaks are right. Based on Google’s previous pricing, a $1,099 price might convert to £1,099 / AU$1,899 in other regions.

Price aside, we’ve heard most of this before, but there is a bit more detail here, including mention of the selfie camera specs and the exact screen resolution. That said, we would as ever take this with a pinch of salt – though @MysteryLupin has accurately leaked things in the past.

Hands-on photos of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL

They have more than specs too, as they’ve also leaked actual photos of the Google Pixel 9 Pro, and a single photo of the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

However, these don’t really show us anything that we haven’t seen in previous leaks and even teasers from Google itself. The key takeaway being that these phones sport a new, less curvy design, with a redesigned camera block.

With Google set to unveil the Pixel 9 line on August 13 we’ll know exactly how accurate all of this is soon. TechRadar will be covering the launch in full, so check back here then for all the news and our impressions.