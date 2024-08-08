Google Pixel 9 buyers will reportedly get free access to Google One AI Premium, YouTube Premium, and Fitbit Premium

Leaks suggest that the Google Pixel 9 series could be rather expensive, but it seems Google might have found some ways to significantly sweeten the deal, including subscriptions to various premium services.

According to Android Headlines, anyone who buys a Pixel 9, a Pixel 9 Pro, a Pixel 9 Pro XL, or a Pixel 9 Pro Fold before October 31, 2025, will get one year of Google One AI Premium, which includes access to Gemini Advanced and 2TB of cloud storage, among other perks. This is usually priced at $19.99 / £18.99 / AU$32.99 per month, so a year of it is worth $239.88 / £227.88 / AU$395.88.

Those who buy one of these phones before December 31, 2025, will additionally apparently get six months of Fitbit Premium, which is usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$15.49 per month, and three months of YouTube Premium, which otherwise costs $13.99 / £12.99 / AU$16.99 per month.

A hefty haul

So the total value of all these freebies combined is $341.79 / £314.79 / AU$539.79. That’s fairly decent assuming you actually want them all. And they’re apparently available for some time (assuming that ‘2025’ isn’t a typo).

We’d take this with a pinch of salt, but we’ve heard of some of these Pixel 9 perks previously, and we’ve also elsewhere heard that buyers of the Pixel 9 Pro might initially be able to get a free storage upgrade, from 256GB to 512GB.

So while these are likely to be expensive phones, you might at least get a lot of extras for your money.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: @evleaks) (Image credit: @evleaks) (Image credit: @evleaks) (Image credit: @evleaks)

Also in Pixel 9 news, courtesy of leaker Evan Blass we’ve seen leaked images of the line, including the Pixel 9 itself, the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

You can see some of these above, but these aren’t the first leaked images we’ve seen so there’s not much new here. That said, they look like genuine marketing materials, so these are probably the phones we’ll get an official look at on August 13.

TechRadar will be covering the Pixel 9 launch in full, so head back to the site on August 13 for all the announcements and our analysis, but stick around in the meantime too, for any further leaks and rumors.