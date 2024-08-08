Leaked pricing suggests the Pixel 9 Pro might cost the same as the Pixel 8 Pro – but there’s a catch

We’re now just days away from the August 13 launch of the Google Pixel 9 series, but in typical fashion almost everything about these phones has seemingly now leaked. One of the few things we're not fairly sure about at this point is the prices, but now those have leaked too – at least for the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

According to a Reddit post showing a screenshot of pricing at T-Mobile (spotted by GSMArena), the Google Pixel 9 Pro will start at $999.99. That’s the same starting price as the Pixel 8 Pro, and while we don’t have prices for other regions, if that price is accurate there’s a good chance they’ll be the same elsewhere too, meaning we might be looking at £999 / AU$1,699.

While that might sound like good news, however, we'd note that the Pixel 9 Pro is reportedly a much smaller phone than the Pixel 8 Pro. The latter is 6.7 inches, while according to leaks the former has just a 6.3-inch screen.

(Image credit: Reddit / 5XDylanBISHF)

An XL price for an XL phone

The real successor to the Pixel 8 Pro is the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which is said to have a roughly 6.7-inch screen, and which according to this price list starts at $1,199. So we could essentially be looking at a $200 price rise compared to the 8 Pro (there was no Pro XL model last year).

Again, there’s no pricing for other regions, but based on pricing for other configurations of the Pixel 8 Pro, that might translate to around £1,199 / AU$1,999.

There is a little bit of confusion here in that both the 256GB and 512GB Pixel 9 Pro XL models are listed as costing $1,199, so we’d take this list with a pinch of salt. However, according to leaker Roland Quandt, one of Google’s pre-order offers will be selling a 512GB model for the price of a 256GB one, so that’s probably what’s happening here.

That deal could take some of the sting out of the rumored price hike, but this still amounts to a hefty increase. Whether the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be worthy of such a price rise remains to be seen, but we'll find out very soon – stay tuned to TechRadar for all the last-minute leaks, and for our coverage of the launch event and our impressions of the Pixel 9 line on August 13.

