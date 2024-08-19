The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL’s chipset seemingly can’t hold up under pressure

Google's best Pixel phones have often struggled to match the top rival handsets in terms of raw power, and it’s looking like the Pixel 9 line will be no exception. Worryingly, though, what performance these new phones do offer might also collapse under pressure.

At least, that's the opinion of X user @callmeshazzam (via NotebookCheck), who put the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL through a CPU throttling test, and found that after around four minutes, the phone’s performance had dropped by almost 60%.

After that, its performance did creep back up again, but only to around 65% of its maximum for the remaining duration of the test.

Pixel 9 Pro XL .. Better Luck Next Year pic.twitter.com/cgFzM86oieAugust 17, 2024

And while this is just a test of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, the rest of the line – including the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold – use the same chipset, so it's likely that these devices will struggle under pressure, too.

Different use cases and a different focus

Of course, in day-to-day use, you’re very unlikely to push the Pixel 9 Pro XL et al. as hard as this test does, so the actual performance you get from Google's phones will probably be better. Still, it’s not ideal that a chipset that doesn’t match the best for power even at maximum performance can exhibit such major dips.

But these phones are largely designed with AI in mind, and rather than a top-tier chipset, they have hefty amounts of RAM to help with that, with 16GB in the top models. So, as AI phones they might still get the job done, but if you want to play high-end games, you might want to consider a more powerful Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or an iPhone 15 Pro instead.

Still, before making any decision, we’d suggest waiting for our full reviews of the Google Pixel 9 line, because benchmarks never tell the whole story.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors