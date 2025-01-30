Microsoft’s new Surface for Business PCs have AI firmly at the core

Microsoft unveils new Surface Copilot+ PC enterprise devices

Surface Laptop for Business available in two display options

New Surface Pro for Business offers more connections and performance

Microsoft has unveiled the next generation of Surface Copilot+ PC devices aimed at business and enterprise users, with the new offerings firmly planting AI front and center.

The new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop offer “a significant leap in x86 performance”, the company says, providing boosts in performance and productivity alongside a boosted NPU for business-focused AI tasks.

The launches include a new Surface Laptop available in 13.8in or 15in display options, alongside an upgraded Surface Pro for those looking for something a bit more flexible.

Surface Laptop for Business

“Customers are choosing Surface Copilot+ PCs today for improvements in performance, battery life, and security,” noted Nancie Gaskill, General Manager, Surface.

“Paired with Microsoft 365 Copiloti and enhanced AI processing power, these devices transform the employee experience to amplify your team’s efficiency and creativity through Copilot+ PC experiences designed for work.”

Officially known as the Surface Pro 11th Edition and Surface Laptop 7th Edition, the two new releases are available with Intel’s latest (series 2) Core Ultra processors, but users will have the option of Intel or Snapdragon-powered devices.

Microsoft also revealed customers will soon have the option of a 5G-enabled Surface device, with an all-new Surface Laptop 5G arriving later in 2025 to give users even more connectivity when on the go.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alongside its Intel power, the new Surface Laptop for Business includes up to 22 hours battery life, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, added ports and even customizable haptic typing alongside a larger touchpad.

Microsoft says that despite the slightly smaller dimensions on paper, its 13.8in display actually offers a larger viewing space than other 14in displays on the market due to ultra-thin bezels and also features an anti-reflective display for added privacy.

The upgraded device also offers a major performance boost, with Microsoft claiming up to 26% faster performance when multi-tasking, up to 2x faster graphics performance, and even up to 3x the battery life when on Teams calls.

Alongside this, the device features a powerful NPU that Microsoft says makes it the ideal workplace AI companion, powering tools and functions such as the new Windows “Descriptive Search” function across local and OneDrive files, Click to Do, and Microsoft Teams upgrades such as “Super Resolution” and live captions in more than 40 languages.

Surface Pro for Business

Microsoft says the new Surface Pro for Business is designed to replace your existing laptop, tablet, pen and paper in a single device, offering its most powerful tablet device to date.

It also offers more connections than previous versions, with support for up to three external 4k displays, along with boosted hardware which provides 28% more performance than the Surface Pro 9, and 50% more battery life when on Microsoft Teams calls.

“It’s never been more effortless to get work done,” noted Gaskill. "These new Copilot+ PCs offer a solution for every employee."

"Surface Copilot+ PCs are the ideal choice to modernize your business, offering the best combination of hardware, software and unparalleled security to support your business needs - these devices help make your business future-ready."

Both the Surface Laptop for Business and Surface Pro for Business will be available from February 18, 2025 for $1499.