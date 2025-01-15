New Microsoft 365 AI offering means all your workers can use Copilot for free

Microsoft unveils new Copilot Chat AI tool

Available as part of existing Microsoft 365 subscription

Copilot Chat brings AI creativity, collaboration and productivity gains

Microsoft is continuing its mission to get its Copilot AI platform in the hands of as many users as possible with a new expansion.

The company has announced Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat, an upgrade to the current free chat tool in its office software platform which will provide access to AI tools at no extra cost.

The move will mean everyone in your business can now get the most out of Copilot and AI agents, bringing workers at all levels up to speed on the latest technology.

Microsoft Copilot Chat

The new edition will provide a secure AI chat service powered by GPT-4o, with agents accessible directly within the chat.

It will be offered alongside the current $30 Microsoft 365 Copilot subscription, meaning customers can customize their AI investment for the needs of their workforce, and that access to agents can be priced on a metered basis.

All the existing familiar capabilities of Copilot will be included in the new chat services, with users able to upload any documents and then ask questions or have Copilot carry out tasks such as summarization or data analysis.

There's also access to Copilot Pages, allowing for greater collaboration across your business with co-workers and AI services, and the ability to create and add in AI-generated images to spice up your presentations.

AI agents can be created directly within Copilot Chat using natural language, hopefully boosting productivity and freeing up time previously spent on manual processes or tasks. Company-wide agents can also be created thanks to Copilot Studio, with agents deployed to all workers needing them.

"Copilot Chat enables your entire workforce — from customer service representatives to marketing leads to frontline technicians — to start using Copilot and agents today," Microsoft's Jared Spataro, CMO AI at Work, noted in a blog post.

"Moving forward, every organization will have a mix of Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat and Microsoft 365 Copilot – our best-in-class offering – to drive AI transformation at scale."