Microsoft wants to help your small business grow faster with Copilot Agents

Microsoft has lifted the wraps of its new Copilot Agents, which it says will help small businesses leverage artificial intelligence to “automate and execute business processes.”

Users will be able to create, manage and deploy agents across various platforms, such as Teams, websites and mobile apps, in order to streamline many daily operations.

Copilot Agents are designed to be highly customizable and tailored to each business’s unique needs, which sees Microsoft envision the technology as a tool that can work “with or for humans.”

Microsoft wants to boost SMBs with Copilot Agents

With a variety of use cases, Agents can vary in complexity. Common tasks include information retrieval, performing tasks, and in some cases, operating autonomously by taking action without the need for human intervention.

Businesses can create Agents in Copilot Studio in a process that’s meant to be user-friendly. Microsoft sees employees with little to no coding experience developing their own Agents by using natural language prompts.

Companies can manage their Copilot Agents through centralized controls in order to maintain security and compliance.

For the end user, interacting with an Agent could be as simple as @ mentioning to share new information and ask questions.

Charles Lamanna, Corporate VP OF Business & Industry Copilot at Microsoft, said: “We believe autonomous agents will fundamentally change business processes.”

Lamanna added: “We believe organizations that embrace AI will create and use many Copilot agents. There will be as many agents as there are documents or SharePoint sites in an organization.”

Microsoft states that Copilot adopters typically see more time being freed up and improvements to efficiency, and the addition of Copilto Agents is hoped to help SMBs stay in the loop as larger enterprises with more resources invest more deeply into the emerging technologies.