Battlefield 6 will let console players avoid PC crossplay to prevent cheaters ruining everyone's good time
Begone, PC players!
- Battlefield on PC will use a secure boot system to prevent cheating
- DICE will also allow console players to avoid PC players entirely if they prefer
- Battlefield 6 launches on October 10, 2025
Battlefield 6 developer DICE recently revealed that the Xbox Series S version of the game helped make it more stable on all platforms and that ray-tracing won’t be enabled because of performance concerns, but the studio is now going even further to shield console players from potential cheaters.
Speaking to IGN, DICE developers confirmed that players on PS5 and Xbox can opt out of playing with PC players, but doing so will prevent them from playing with each other, too.
Technical director Christian Buhl told the outlet that the studio is “taking cheating extremely seriously,” while noting that it’s “much more prevalent on PC than on console”.
“But we are taking a lot of effort, putting a lot of work into prioritising fighting against cheaters," he said. "We've turned on secure boot. We've got Javelin, our new anti-cheat system, which is required in order to play.
The decision to use secure boot, something also seen in Riot Games’ Valorant, has been a contentious issue with the PC community, but players on console will be able to remove the chance of playing against a PC gamer.
On console, players also on console will be prioritized before the game searches for PC players by default, but by turning it off, players can stick to other PS5 or Xbox players. As confirmed in a follow-up from Dexerto, the game can't be played between PS5 and Xbox players; however, switching crossplay off disables console-to-console crossplay, so PS5 players won't be able to take on Xbox players and vice versa.
"We're very confident but also very keen to know what crossplay means for Battlefield 6," Matthew Nickerson, the game’s senior console combat designer, also explained, pointing to making controller-based gameplay feel as satisfying and as accurate as that of players using a mouse and keyboard.
"We've gone the extra mile and put in a lot of effort in terms of balancing the inputs, understanding where the inputs lie [not just] in terms of relationship to general play styles but general performance of what they're good at and maybe what they lack."
Nickerson also explains that aim assist is completely revised from Battlefield 2042 on console.
"We've added aim assist for what we call our 'combat triangle' now - and that's infantry versus infantry, infantry versus vehicles, and vehicles versus vehicles - to give that cohesive experience if you are on controller, compared to, maybe, something that's a little bit easier on keyboard and mouse.”
“So [we're] very dedicated to crossplay, and we're trying to nail it across multiple vectors when it comes to crossplay. It's just such an important aspect for us and for Battlefield 6."
Which platform will you be checking out Battlefield 6 on?
