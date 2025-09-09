Skate Early Access roadmap – here's when to expect major updates

Skate is launching in early access across a wide range of platforms next week (September 16). EA has already detailed a fairly fulsome Skate roadmap for the next few months, with many major features set to be added to the evolving multiplayer skating game.

Thanks to some Skate early access, we've played the game and found it to be "a great game for just skating about or hanging out with friends". You can read more in our full Skate preview. If early glimpses are anything to go on, Skate could have a very successful launch indeed. Hopefully, Skate will end up ranking highly on our best crossplay games list by the time it fully launches.

Here's the Skate roadmap, with all of the details on future updates coming to the early access version. As EA unveils more on what's next for Skate, I'll be sure to update this page.

Skate roadmap – here's what's coming to early access

Skate Early Access releases September 16, 2025. From there, there's a bunch of updates planned for the next few months and beyond. Here's what to expect:

Season 1 (October 21): Two Seasonal Events (Skate-o-Ween, 7-Ply Maple Harvest); Skate Pass; Quality of Life Improvements

Two Seasonal Events (Skate-o-Ween, 7-Ply Maple Harvest); Skate Pass; Quality of Life Improvements Season 2 (December 21): New Co-Op Game Mode; 2 Seasonal Events; Party Voice Chat; New Gameplay Tricks (Impossibles and Expanded Handplants); Replay Editor Improvement

New Co-Op Game Mode; 2 Seasonal Events; Party Voice Chat; New Gameplay Tricks (Impossibles and Expanded Handplants); Replay Editor Improvement Season 3 (TBC): Leaderboards; Open World Collectables; More Character Slots (tattoos); Player Created Parts; New Game Modes; New Gameplay Tricks (Darkslides and Expanded Footplants)

As you can see, Skate updates tend to add a mix of quality-of-life upgrades and seasonal events. According to EA, every single Season will include the following:

New skateable areas

New challenges

New seasonal events

New brand partners

New cosmetics

New Tracks added to Soundtrack

Bug fixes

Quality of life updates

Those are just the highlights of what to expect from Skate Early Access. For a full look at the game, check out the official Skate blog.

