Hollow Knight: Silksong's latest patch is now in public beta

It features a work-in-progress Simplified Chinese translation

The new translation will replace one that was met with criticism from Chinese-speaking players

Hollow Knight: Silksong's latest patch is now live via the game's Steam public beta branch, and it looks to improve the shoddy Simplified Chinese translation of the launch version while bringing in a host of other fixes, too.

For context, the Simplified Chinese translation of the launch version was met with frustration from Chinese-speaking players, with some players suggesting the game "reads like a Wuxia novel". In response, developer Team Cherry promised improvements.

The first implementation of those improvements appears to be here now, as of Patch 1.0.28954. In the Steam patch notes, Team Cherry stresses that it has only included a "basic implementation" of its new Simplified Chinese translation. But it's encouraging Chinese-speaking players to provide feedback, "whether that's clarity, style, spelling, or otherwise," via a bug report form.

Aside from the introduction of the new Simplified Chinese translation, this is a fairly small patch overall. The full patch notes, as per the game's Steam page, are as follows:

Updated Simplified Chinese translation with a new script for public testing. This is a basic implementation only, to be refined and updated based on player feedback.

to be refined and updated based on player feedback. Various localisation fixes implemented across all languages

Switched to Unity's Input System to improve overall controller support. This includes rumble features now working for various controllers, and additional controllers being recognised. Some issues may remain.

Fixed Styx not giving rosaries when delivering the Queen's Egg.

Fixed Druid's Eyes sometimes not equipping correctly when first acquired.

Fixed some down attack colliders getting stuck on in rare instances.

Fixed several instances of Hornet's plasmified state clearing when not intended (eg Bellway travel).

Fixed issues entering the plasmified state when killing a Winged Lifeseed, rather than using the Plasmium Phial.

Reduced unintentionally long bind time when using Multibinder with the Shaman crest.

Updated Multibinder's initial bind to clear maggots, per community comments.

Various smaller tweaks and fixes.

