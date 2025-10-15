Synology’s new DSM update finally frees users from strict HDD control

The 2025 DiskStation models now play nicely with almost any hard drive

DSM 7.3 brings long-requested compatibility for WD and Seagate drives

Synology has begun a notable policy reversal which could reshape how users view its network-attached storage (NAS) lineup.

The company’s 2025 DiskStation models now permit the use of third-party hard drives, ending a restriction that had frustrated many of its long-time customers.

With the DiskStation Manager (DSM) 7.3 update, owners can finally install drives like the Seagate Exos 30TB, one of the best HDD options currently available for large-scale storage.

A shift in storage flexibility

Earlier DiskStation models, such as the DS925+, launched with limitations that locked users into Synology-branded drives.

This policy made it impossible to use other leading storage products like WD Red or Seagate IronWolf, even though they were widely regarded as the best NAS drives for reliability and performance.

The restriction did not go down well with professionals who depend on consistent and customizable storage solutions, especially in workstation setups where flexibility is key.

Synology’s decision to remove these limits under DSM 7.3 signals a change in direction, suggesting that user feedback has played an important role.

Beyond expanding compatibility, the DSM 7.3 update introduces security improvements, updates to Synology Drive, and a moderation system for MailPlus.

These additions aim to strengthen the overall utility of Synology’s NAS ecosystem, however, not all constraints have been lifted.

The M.2 slot still requires Synology’s own SSDs for storage pool creation, which might be seen as a partial concession rather than a full embrace of openness.

This limitation could continue to deter some power users who expect total hardware independence for their workstation or home lab environments.

The 2025 DiskStation lineup, including models like the DS225+, DS425+, and DS925+, now competes more evenly with alternatives from brands such as QNAP and UGREEN.

Allowing drives like the 30TB Seagate Exos gives Synology a chance to regain credibility among advanced users who previously turned away due to restrictive compatibility rules.

While it is commendable that Synology has walked back its earlier approach, it remains to be seen whether this change will be enough to fully restore trust.

