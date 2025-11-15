Seagate's new storage looks to cover everything you'll need for the age of AI - including up to 3.2 petabytes in a single enclosure

Seagate Exos 4U100 delivers multi-petabyte capacity for demanding AI and ML workflows

HAMR technology powers the Exos 4U100’s density and long-term storage durability

Edge environments benefit from the Exos 4U100’s ability to ingest continuous data

Seagate has unveiled its new Exos 4U100 and 4U74 JBOD systems, designed to handle the rising data demands of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The flagship Exos 4U100 enclosure delivers a maximum capacity of 3.2 petabytes, combining density and performance aimed at both data centers and edge environments.

Seagate’s Mozaic HAMR technology lies at the core of this release, engineered to support high-volume data throughput while reducing power consumption.

Innovation built for the edge

Seagate says its HAMR tech is capable of keeping pace with the scale and speed required in AI-driven workflows.

The company presents the Exos 4U100 as a solution for environments where data is generated and processed outside central cloud systems.

The system targets AI workloads which depend on rapid updates and local analysis and supports model checkpointing, long-term data retention, and continuous ingestion.

Seagate claims the Exos 4U100 achieves 70% more efficient cooling and consumes 30% less power than the previous generation, with flexibility for both SAS and SATA configurations.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, as with all dense enclosures, efficiency claims will depend heavily on real-world workloads and how effectively systems maintain stability under sustained data operations.

SSDs dominate high-speed caching, and flash drives remain useful for mobility, however, HDD-based systems like the Exos 4U100 continue to offer unmatched capacity for long-term storage at a lower cost.

For AI workflows, where data is constantly generated, trained, and archived, such hybrid approaches are becoming critical.

The challenge lies not in raw capacity but in maintaining efficiency and security across diverse storage layers.

Seagate includes secure boot, Redfish management, and its proprietary Seagate Secure certification to protect against unauthorized access.

These safeguards are essential as data sovereignty regulations and privacy expectations evolve.

Yet, while security is emphasized, the question remains whether such large enclosures can remain manageable within fast-changing AI environments.

The Exos 4U100 represents Seagate’s confidence in mechanical storage’s continued relevance even as SSD and flash technologies advance.

“The Seagate Exos 4U100 JBOD marks the beginning of a bold new chapter in edge storage innovation—engineered to meet the evolving demands of data creation, storage, replication and analysis at the edge,” said Melyssa Banda, SVP Edge Storage and Services at Seagate.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.