Intel Celeron N5095 drives TerraMaster’s fastest consumer-grade NAS yet

TerraMaster F4-425's four-bay design allows staggering 120TB capacity for growing media libraries

Hardware-level 4K H.265 decoding supports smooth Plex and Emby streaming

TerraMaster has introduced the F4-425, a four-bay network-attached storage device that swaps older ARM chips for an Intel Celeron N5095 quad-core CPU.

The company promotes this as its “fastest” Celeron-based NAS so far, claiming a 40% performance increase over earlier ARM-based systems.

It targets home users but borrows traits usually found in higher-end storage units, such as 4GB of DDR4 memory, a 2.5GbE network port, and the ability to handle 4K video encoding and decoding.

Massive storage and the controversial TRAID technology

The shift to Intel x86 architecture positions it closer to entry-level enterprise devices while still being marketed as a consumer solution.

The F4-425 supports up to 120TB through four 30TB drives, giving households and small creative teams plenty of headroom.

TerraMaster’s new TRAID feature is the most talked-about addition, promising up to 30% greater storage efficiency than traditional RAID without sacrificing redundancy.

While that sounds appealing, the claim warrants scrutiny, as efficiency gains often involve trade-offs in resilience or recovery speed.

Data protection also includes SPC security settings, 256-bit TLS encryption, TFSS snapshots, and compatibility with CloudSync platforms such as Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox.

TerraMaster pitches the F4-425 as a multimedia hub, supporting hardware-level 4K H.265 decoding and direct streaming via Plex, Emby, Jellyfin, or uPnP/DLNA.

Integrated TerraPhotos AI algorithms can sort pictures by faces, pets, and scenes, potentially reducing manual organization tasks.

The TNAS Mobile app allows initial setup without a PC and enables local or remote synchronization for smartphone backups.

TerraSync adds millisecond-level file syncing and a 32-version recovery system, while the Push-Lock tool-free design claims to install drives in ten seconds.

Low noise levels of 21dB(A) are promoted as another home-friendly feature.

The F4-425 is listed at £369.99 in the UK and $369.99 in the US, with a temporary 10% discount.

This pricing makes it attractive for home users or small studios.

While Intel’s N5095 chip is faster than many ARM options, real-world performance depends on network conditions, drive quality, and firmware maturity.