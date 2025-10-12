Bygital dock hides your Mac mini instead of making it the centerpiece

Aluminum alloy construction helps with cooling while keeping the setup visually clean

Dual USB-C and HDMI 2.1 ports turn the dock into a powerhouse

The Bygital dock takes a different approach to desktop design, and the company describes this device as a kind of “exoskeleton” for the Mac mini.

This dock can mount the device behind a monitor, under a desk, or even on a wall, and does not present the Mac mini M4 as a centerpiece of the system.

It is being marketed as a fusion of dock, stand, SSD expansion, and VESA mount, but its most striking feature is not technical at all, it is the decision to hide the very product it is supposed to enhance.

A dock that hides instead of showing off

Bygital combines multiple functions that most Mac mini users would normally rely on separate adapters to achieve.

It comes equipped with HDMI 2.1 output at 4K 60Hz, dual USB-C host ports, and three USB-A 3.1 ports offering 10Gbps transfer speeds.

This device also supports two USB-A 2.0 ports for peripherals such as keyboards and mice.

There is also a card reader and an M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure that supports drives up to 8TB, although the SSD itself is not included.

This combination aims to turn the small Mac mini into what the creators call a “true desktop workstation.”

The dock is built from aluminum alloy and claims to improve airflow by positioning the Mac mini vertically, keeping the vents clear.

It has no internal fans, relying solely on its orientation for cooling. While this could help with passive heat dissipation, there is no telling how it will perform under heavy workloads.

The most visually unusual feature is the pair of “wings” that extend from the sides, designed as small shelves for decorative items like miniature plants or figurines.

It is an eccentric touch on what is otherwise marketed as a serious productivity tool.

Bygital’s focus on decluttering the workspace will appeal to those who value clean aesthetics, but the concept of hiding the computer could make practical use less convenient.

The project on Kickstarter has already exceeded its modest $2,000 crowdfunding goal, raising about $2,024 with 16 backers and 22 days to go.

For pricing, the “Super Early Bird” tier starts at $89, half the expected retail price of $179, while the “Early Bird” costs $99, with about 45% off.

Its timeline stretches from concept development in December 2024 to a planned shipping date in January 2026.

