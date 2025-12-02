Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over, I'm still seeing excellent discounts for PS5 accessories, like the console covers that can give your console a fresh coat of paint. You can get the PS5 Console Covers in Midnight Black at PS Direct for just $39.99 (was $54.99). There's lots of other colors available too, though Midnight Black is the cheapest.

It's not just US deals either, as the UK PS Direct site also has discounts on PS5 console covers. You can get the Midnight Black PS5 Covers at PS Direct for just £29.99 (was £44.99). These would make great gifts for the PS5 gamers in your life, allowing them to switch up the style of their console, for considerably less money than buying a new, limited edition piece of hardware.

Today's best PS5 console cover deals in the US

PS5 Console Covers - Midnight Black: was $54.99 now $39.99 at PlayStation Direct US Read more Read less ▼ The Midnight Black PS5 Console Cover is the cheapest available, but offers quite a stark change when compared to the White plates that come with the PS5. They're very easy to switch out, and you can mix and match colors, if you wish.

PS5 Console Covers - Volcanic Red: was $59.99 now $44.99 at PlayStation Direct US Read more Read less ▼ I love the Volcanic Red PS5 Console Cover, and ity seems to be available for US customers only at present. It's probably the most striking of the colorways, and could really make your PS5 stand out in your gaming setup, in a good way!

Today's best PS5 console cover deals in the UK

PS5 Console Covers - Chroma Teal: was £54.99 now £39.99 at PlayStation Direct UK Read more Read less ▼ Finally, the Chroma Teal PS5 Console Covers. These are only available on the UK store, and they're probably the most visually striking of the options available. There's even a matching DualSense you can pick up, completely refreshing the look of your PS5 gaming setup.

If you're looking for some great gifting ideas for your PS5 gamer friends and family, PS5 Console Covers are a good way to go. In particular, the Ghost of Yōtei Gold version lets you give your base PS5 a limited edition makeover, without having to shell out hundreds for the Ghost of Yōtei Limited Edition PS5.

The faceplates on PS5 are very easy to swap out, and I've done it a few times while setting up my PS5 Pro. They're officially made by Sony for the PS5, meaning all color variants have the same dimensions and build quality. This means you can even mix and match colors, and I reckon a black and white PS5 would look pretty awesome.

In the UK, you have the option for Chroma Teal, which is a very vibrant and distinctive way to make your PS5 stand out from the crowd. The Midnight Black is a personal favorite, as it matches my Midnight Black DualSense Edge controller.

