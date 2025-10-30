I really wasn't expecting the limited edition Ghost of Yotei PlayStation 5 Slim consoles to receive any kind of discount before selling out, but that's exactly what's happened over in the UK.

Right now you can find the shiny gold PlayStation 5 - Ghost of Yotei Gold Limited Edition bundle for just £499.95 (was £519.99) at Amazon. That's a tidy £20.04 saving and makes the special hardware even more tempting if you've been on the fence.

This might not sound like the biggest saving around, but it's by far the lowest price that we've seen on this edition of the console and a new lowest-ever at the online retail giant. Discounts on limited edition gear are quite rare and the console is selling fast - it's currently a number one best seller at Amazon - so be sure to jump on this deal before it's gone.

The bundle also includes a full copy of the sublime Ghost of Yotei game, which goes for £69.99.

The best limited edition PS5 deal today

This limited edition PlayStation 5 Slim console comes with a special golden Ghost of Yotei inspired design. It features plenty of subtle details with iconography that reflects Japanese landscapes and Atsu's journey. It's paired with a nifty matching controller and a download code for the whole Ghost of Yotei game.

We currently rank the PS5 Slim as the very best gaming console to buy thanks to its fantastic all-round performance, speedy and well-designed user interface, and wealth of fantastic. If you're currently looking to upgrade your gaming setup, you really can't go wrong with it.

