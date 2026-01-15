Hyperpop PS5 controller and console cover pre-orders build-up — all the best links ahead of the new DualSense and faceplate collection dropping tomorrow

Live
Hyperpop PS5 controller and console cover pre-orders are nearly here, and with three variants on offer, action is likely to be plentiful.
Those three designs make for six different products on offer across different colorways: Techno Red, Remix Green, and Rhythm Blue. All three are a bit of a distinct look for PS5 hardware and feature the first gradient - previous new colorways have been totally solid.
Pre-orders begin tomorrow at PlayStation Direct and other retailers, and in terms of price tags, Sony has confirmed that the controllers will be of a familiar price point of $84.99 / £74.99, and the console covers will come in at $74.99/£64.99.
I've covered every PS5 hardware edition release this generation and wider releases and stock shortages for years now, so I know a thing or two about getting your hands on in-demand gear. As a result, we've got you covered when it comes to giving you the right links and information.
With three Hyperpop DualSense PS5 controllers and three console cover variants launching simultaneously, there are a lot of links to retailers here, but I've sorted them out below so you can bookmark the right page for the right Hyperpop product you're after ahead of tomorrow.
US Hyperpop DualSense pre-orders – quick links
PlayStation Direct
- Techno Red PS5 controller: check PS Direct
- Remix Green PS5 controller: check PS Direct
- Rhythm Blue PS5 controller: check PS Direct
Amazon
- Techno Red PS5 controller: check Amazon
- Remix Green PS5 controller: check Amazon
- Rhythm Blue PS5 controller: check Amazon
Best Buy
- Techno Red PS5 controller: check Best Buy
- Remix Green PS5 controller: check Best Buy
- Rhythm Blue PS5 controller: check Best Buy
Target
- Techno Red PS5 controller: check Target
- Remix Green PS5 controller: check Target
- Rhythm Blue PS5 controller: check Target
GameStop
- Techno Red PS5 controller: check GameStop
- Remix Green PS5 controller: check GameStop
- Rhythm Blue PS5 controller: check GameStop
Walmart
- Techno Red PS5 controller: check Walmart
- Remix Green PS5 controller: check Walmart
- Rhythm Blue PS5 controller: check Walmart
US Hyperpop console cover pre-orders – quick links
Official console covers have always been exclusive to PlayStation Direct and I expect that to be the same with the Hyperpop Collection too.
PlayStation Direct
- Techno Red PS5 controller: check PS Direct
- Remix Green PS5 controller: check PS Direct
- Rhythm Blue PS5 controller: check PS Direct
UK Hyperpop DualSense pre-orders – quick links
PlayStation Direct
- Techno Red PS5 controller: check PS Direct
- Remix Green PS5 controller: check PS Direct
- Rhythm Blue PS5 controller: check PS Direct
Amazon
- Techno Red PS5 controller: check Amazon
- Remix Green PS5 controller: check Amazon
- Rhythm Blue PS5 controller: check Amazon
Very
- Techno Red PS5 controller: check Very
- Remix Green PS5 controller: check Very
- Rhythm Blue PS5 controller: check Very
Argos
- Techno Red PS5 controller: check Argos
- Remix Green PS5 controller: check Argos
- Rhythm Blue PS5 controller: check Argos
Currys
- Techno Red PS5 controller: check Currys
- Remix Green PS5 controller: check Currys
- Rhythm Blue PS5 controller: check Currys
EE Store
- Techno Red PS5 controller: check EE Store
- Remix Green PS5 controller: check EE Store
- Rhythm Blue PS5 controller: check EE Store
UK Hyperpop console cover pre-orders – quick links
As with the US, historically in the UK, all official console covers have only been available at PlayStation Direct, so the Hyperpop Collection will likely follow suit.
PlayStation Direct
- Techno Red PS5 controller: check PS Direct
- Remix Green PS5 controller: check PS Direct
- Rhythm Blue PS5 controller: check PS Direct
Hyperpop Collection controllers and console covers: cut to the chase
- Price: Dualsense controllers: $84.99 / £74.99; PS5 Slim console covers: $74.99/£64.99
- Pre-order date: January 16, 2026
- Release date: March 12, 2026
- Design: Three designs featuring vivid colors (Techno Red, Remix Green, and Rhythm Blue) merging with a deep black with a pleasing gradient across the width of the DualSense and console covers.
Should you pre-order a Hyperpop DualSense or console cover?
It's true that we've seen some of the most recent colorways and limited edition DualSense controllers retain stock levels after initial surges of interest, but my broad advice is to never rely on that happening.
In the context of weighing up a pre-order vs hoping stock remains in a few weeks' time (or similar), there'd be nothing worse than leaving it all to chance only to be disappointed. As a result, if you're keen, willing, and able, then I always recommend committing to a pre-order to ensure you have at least reserved your new bit of hardware ahead of launch. You can change your mind and often cancel with no penalty at the likes of PlayStation Direct and Amazon et al, so you can revisit the decision if you need to.
The fact remains, however, that PlayStation hardware launches are always popular, so my personal recommendation is to strike while the iron is hot and be safe in the knowledge that you've secured your new controller and/or console cover.
I've been stock tracking, limited edition-hunting, deal trawling, and hardware launch-following for the best part of a decade now, including the torrid times of 2020-21 and the PS5 shortage. Because of this, I'm battle-hardened and know how to help folks pre-order in-demand hardware products. Personally, I'm also a PlayStation fanatic and have been for about 30 years, and a PlayStation collector of sorts, so I am invested in these pads and console covers myself.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Lastly, there's Rhythm Blue
Rounding out the Hyperpop Collection is Rhythm Blue, a cool blue and black mix, and my second favorite of the three.
Which one is your favorite?
Then there's Remix Green
The same gradient applies with this incredibly bright green colorway. Not my favorite of the trio, honestly, but still very striking and sure to standout of any set up.
First, there's Techno Red
My personal favorite of the three is Techno Red. It's bright and bold, and a vivid shade of red covers over half of the DualSense and PS5 Slim console covers, gradually fading into black.
That gradient is something that all three colorways and designs have in common, and is pretty slick, I think. Certainly sets these apart from the solid color controllers too.
What *is* the Hyperpop Collection?
Unlike previous limit4ed edition DualSense release of recent times, the Hyperopo Collection is exactly that: a big ol' collection of multiple items.
In short, we've got three DualSense PS5 controllers launching tomorrow, as well as three PS5 Slim console cover sets.
They come in three very distinct and punchy colorways, too...
Hello!
Howdy there, and welcome to this live coverage of the build-up toward the Hyperpop Collection pre-orders that are beginning tomorrow! I'm setting out my stall early, and putting my flag in the ground ahead of time to make sure you're covered in advance of stock dropping, and so we can cover all the key bits of information as to what's going to be on offer.
Strap in!
