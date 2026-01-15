Hyperpop PS5 controller and console cover pre-orders build-up — all the best links ahead of the new DualSense and faceplate collection dropping tomorrow

Hyperpop PS5 controller and console cover pre-orders are nearly here, and with three variants on offer, action is likely to be plentiful.

Those three designs make for six different products on offer across different colorways: Techno Red, Remix Green, and Rhythm Blue. All three are a bit of a distinct look for PS5 hardware and feature the first gradient - previous new colorways have been totally solid.

Pre-orders begin tomorrow at PlayStation Direct and other retailers, and in terms of price tags, Sony has confirmed that the controllers will be of a familiar price point of $84.99 / £74.99, and the console covers will come in at $74.99/£64.99.

I've covered every PS5 hardware edition release this generation and wider releases and stock shortages for years now, so I know a thing or two about getting your hands on in-demand gear. As a result, we've got you covered when it comes to giving you the right links and information.

With three Hyperpop DualSense PS5 controllers and three console cover variants launching simultaneously, there are a lot of links to retailers here, but I've sorted them out below so you can bookmark the right page for the right Hyperpop product you're after ahead of tomorrow.

Official console covers have always been exclusive to PlayStation Direct and I expect that to be the same with the Hyperpop Collection too.

As with the US, historically in the UK, all official console covers have only been available at PlayStation Direct, so the Hyperpop Collection will likely follow suit.

Hyperpop Collection controllers and console covers: cut to the chase

Price: Dualsense controllers: $84.99 / £74.99; PS5 Slim console covers: $74.99/£64.99

Dualsense controllers: $84.99 / £74.99; PS5 Slim console covers: $74.99/£64.99 Pre-order date: January 16, 2026

January 16, 2026 Release date: March 12, 2026

March 12, 2026 Design: Three designs featuring vivid colors (Techno Red, Remix Green, and Rhythm Blue) merging with a deep black with a pleasing gradient across the width of the DualSense and console covers.

Should you pre-order a Hyperpop DualSense or console cover?

It's true that we've seen some of the most recent colorways and limited edition DualSense controllers retain stock levels after initial surges of interest, but my broad advice is to never rely on that happening.

In the context of weighing up a pre-order vs hoping stock remains in a few weeks' time (or similar), there'd be nothing worse than leaving it all to chance only to be disappointed. As a result, if you're keen, willing, and able, then I always recommend committing to a pre-order to ensure you have at least reserved your new bit of hardware ahead of launch. You can change your mind and often cancel with no penalty at the likes of PlayStation Direct and Amazon et al, so you can revisit the decision if you need to.

The fact remains, however, that PlayStation hardware launches are always popular, so my personal recommendation is to strike while the iron is hot and be safe in the knowledge that you've secured your new controller and/or console cover.