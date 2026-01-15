Live

Hyperpop PS5 controller and console cover pre-orders build-up — all the best links ahead of the new DualSense and faceplate collection dropping tomorrow

Stand out with a pop

Deals
By last updated

Hyperpop PS5 controller and console cover pre-orders are nearly here, and with three variants on offer, action is likely to be plentiful.

Hyperpop PS5 controller and console cover pre-orders

A triptych of the three controllers in the PS5 Hyperpop Collection

(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation)

1. US pre-order quick links
2. UK pre-order quick links
3. Complete US pre-orders
4. Complete UK pre-orders
5. Live updates

Pre-orders begin tomorrow at PlayStation Direct and other retailers, and in terms of price tags, Sony has confirmed that the controllers will be of a familiar price point of $84.99 / £74.99, and the console covers will come in at $74.99/£64.99.

US Hyperpop DualSense pre-orders – quick links

PlayStation Direct

Amazon

Best Buy

Target

GameStop

Walmart

US Hyperpop console cover pre-orders – quick links

Official console covers have always been exclusive to PlayStation Direct and I expect that to be the same with the Hyperpop Collection too.

PlayStation Direct

UK Hyperpop DualSense pre-orders – quick links

PlayStation Direct

Amazon

Very

Argos

Currys

EE Store

UK Hyperpop console cover pre-orders – quick links

As with the US, historically in the UK, all official console covers have only been available at PlayStation Direct, so the Hyperpop Collection will likely follow suit.

PlayStation Direct

Hyperpop Collection controllers and console covers: cut to the chase

  • Price: Dualsense controllers: $84.99 / £74.99; PS5 Slim console covers: $74.99/£64.99
  • Pre-order date: January 16, 2026
  • Release date: March 12, 2026
  • Design: Three designs featuring vivid colors (Techno Red, Remix Green, and Rhythm Blue) merging with a deep black with a pleasing gradient across the width of the DualSense and console covers.

Should you pre-order a Hyperpop DualSense or console cover?

It's true that we've seen some of the most recent colorways and limited edition DualSense controllers retain stock levels after initial surges of interest, but my broad advice is to never rely on that happening.

In the context of weighing up a pre-order vs hoping stock remains in a few weeks' time (or similar), there'd be nothing worse than leaving it all to chance only to be disappointed. As a result, if you're keen, willing, and able, then I always recommend committing to a pre-order to ensure you have at least reserved your new bit of hardware ahead of launch. You can change your mind and often cancel with no penalty at the likes of PlayStation Direct and Amazon et al, so you can revisit the decision if you need to.

The fact remains, however, that PlayStation hardware launches are always popular, so my personal recommendation is to strike while the iron is hot and be safe in the knowledge that you've secured your new controller and/or console cover.

A headshot of TechRadar Gaming managing editor Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar

I've been stock tracking, limited edition-hunting, deal trawling, and hardware launch-following for the best part of a decade now, including the torrid times of 2020-21 and the PS5 shortage. Because of this, I'm battle-hardened and know how to help folks pre-order in-demand hardware products. Personally, I'm also a PlayStation fanatic and have been for about 30 years, and a PlayStation collector of sorts, so I am invested in these pads and console covers myself.

LIVE: Latest Updates

Refresh

Lastly, there's Rhythm Blue

The artwork for the Rhythm Blue DualSense and console cover from Sony&#039;s Hyperpop Collection

(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation)

Rounding out the Hyperpop Collection is Rhythm Blue, a cool blue and black mix, and my second favorite of the three.

Which one is your favorite?

Then there's Remix Green

The artwork for the Remix Green DualSense and console cover from Sony&#039;s Hyperpop Collection

(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation)

The same gradient applies with this incredibly bright green colorway. Not my favorite of the trio, honestly, but still very striking and sure to standout of any set up.

First, there's Techno Red

The artwork for the Techno Red DualSense and console cover from Sony&#039;s Hyperpop Collection

(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation)

My personal favorite of the three is Techno Red. It's bright and bold, and a vivid shade of red covers over half of the DualSense and PS5 Slim console covers, gradually fading into black.

That gradient is something that all three colorways and designs have in common, and is pretty slick, I think. Certainly sets these apart from the solid color controllers too.

What *is* the Hyperpop Collection?

Hello!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.