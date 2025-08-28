Two million Nintendo Switch 2 have sold in the US, outperforming its predecessor by 75%

Nintendo Switch 2's second month on sale has been hugely successful

The console is currently outselling its predecessor by around 75%

Overall gaming hardware spending reached $384 million as a result

It seems that appetite for the Nintendo Switch 2 isn't going away any time soon, as it's significantly outpacing its predecessor in sales in its second month on store shelves, at least in the US.

That's according to Circana senior director and game industry analyst Mat Piscatella who, shared some Switch 2 sales stats in a recent Bluesky post.

"The Nintendo Switch 2's second month on the market was another explosive one, at least in the US," Piscatella wrote, "where it surpassed 2 million units sold life-to-date, putting it 75% ahead of the unit sales pace set by the Nintendo Switch 1."

According to Piscatella, hardware spending reached $384 million thanks to the Nintendo Switch 2's strong sales performance. That's the highest since July 2008, where consoles on sale at that time included the Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Portable.

Additionally, Switch 2 exclusive Donkey Kong Bananza entered US July sales charts at #3, only behind the EA Sports MVP Bundle and EA Sports College Football 26, both of which would be expected among the mainstream US gaming audience.

Nintendo Switch 2's second month performance doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the system was already off to an impressively strong start in its launch month of June 2025. At the time, Piscatella told IGN that the Switch 2 had "the biggest launch month sales for any new video game hardware platform," and that Nintendo had largely made enough supply to meet the high demand.

