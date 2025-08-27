Square Enix has announced the dates for Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival 2026

The three events take place next year across the US, Europe, and Japan

We can likely expect the first details of the game's next expansion to be revealed

Great news, fellow Warriors of Light: Square Enix has just announced the official dates for Final Fantasy 14's Fan Festival 2026.

In case you're new to the popular MMORPG, or are generally unfamiliar, Fan Festival (usually shortened to 'Fan Fest') is a bi-annual in-person convention meant to celebrate everything Final Fantasy 14. You can usually expect game-related challenges, musical performances, cosplay contests and the like.

More importantly, though, is that developer Creative Studio 3 - including game director Naoki Yoshida - typically reveals the first details of Final Fantasy 14's next expansion at Fan Fest. So whether you're going in-person or not, you'll certainly want to tune in if you're a fan of the game.

The first of next year's Fan Fest events is to take place at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, US, on April 24, 2026. The second is three months later at Messe Berlin, Germany, on July 25. Finally, Tokyo's Makuhari Messe will host the last of three Fan Fests on October 31. Spooky!

Announcing FINAL FANTASY XIV Fan Festival 2026! - YouTube Watch On

Typically a two-day event, each Fan Fest gradually reveals more information about Final Fantasy 14's upcoming expansion. If next year's events follow similar patterns, we can expect preliminary info and a title drop at the US convention. More detailed info, including new areas, jobs (read: classes), extended trailers and release date will then be revealed at the European and Japanese-based events.

While we won't know the next expansion's official release date for a while, we can speculate based off of Tokyo's Dawntrail Fan Fest, for the game's current major expansion. That took place on January 7, 2024, with the expansion launching roughly six months later on July 2.

With the next Tokyo Fan Fest airing on October 31 - November 1, there are some concerns among the fanbase that we may not get to play Final Fantasy 14's next expansion until mid-2027. That would be an awful long time to wait, so hopefully, we can expect to play it a little earlier than what we might think.

