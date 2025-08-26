Developers are still struggling to get their hands on Nintendo Switch 2 development kits

Digital Foundry reports that numerous studios can't get access to kits are being told to ship their games on Switch and "rely on backwards compatibility"

It's said that big AAA developers are also being excluded

Even after the Sintendo Switch 2's launch, Nintendo is reportedly still holding back on providing studios with development kits.

During the latest episode of Digital Foundry's DF Direct Weekly podcast (via VGC), hosts John Linneman and Oliver Mackenzie said that numerous developers have told them that they still can't get access to Switch 2 dev kits and are being told by Nintendo to focus on making original Switch games.

"There’s been a lot of talk about this lately, that Nintendo seems to be almost discouraging Switch 2 development to some degree," Linneman said.

"I’ve spoken with plenty of developers where they were told that their game, they should just ship it on Switch 1 and rely on backwards compatibility.

"There’s a lot of developers that are unable to get Switch 2 dev kits. We talked to a lot of devs at Gamescom this year, and so many of them said the same things. They want to ship on Switch 2. They would love to do Switch 2 versions. They can’t get the hardware. It’s really difficult right now."

DF Direct Weekly #228: Elden Ring/FF7R Switch 2! #StutterStruggle Fixed? Valve Console Specs! - YouTube Watch On

Mackenzie added that there has been talk of AAA developers also being excluded from getting kits, while the studio of Chillin' by the Fire, a game that utilizes the Switch 2's camera, is.

"I think they should [get more devkits out there], but I don’t really know what Nintendo’s mindset was with these sets of decisions," Mackenzie said. "So I don’t really understand the strategy because, like you said, even now developers are struggling to get systems.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“And I know that some months ago when we were hearing things through the grapevine and talking to people, there were some weird exclusions with some big developers struggling to get kits for games. And there were some kind of weird inclusions as well. Some indies were included, which is nice to see.

"But there’s that campfire game, you know, the camera campfire game, and they’re getting kits. And some big developers, on the other hand, who developed AAA stuff, aren’t necessarily in the pipeline there for kits."

This has been an ongoing issue since before the Switch 2 launched, with developers from a broad range of studios saying they were "desperate" to get their hands on dev kits (via The Game Business).

Elsewhere, the next Nintendo Direct showcase will reportedly air next month, just in time for Super Mario Bros.' 40th anniversary.