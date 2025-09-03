Ghost of Yotei PS5 console and controllers pre-orders live build-up: when the limited edition stock goes live, key info, and the best links and retailers to bookmark

Live
The day is nearly here for excited Ghost of Yotei and PlayStation fans as the fabulous Ghost of Yotei PS5 hardware and accessories that were announced back in July go up for pre-order.
Ghost of Yotei PS5 console and DualSense pre-orders are likely to be incredibly hot stuff, so we're here getting in early to help you queue up all the best links, have access to the best information and tips, and generally to make sure you're in the best position possible to get what you're after from this fine collection.
There's a whole range of items going up for pre-order tomorrow, so it'll pay to target specifically what Ghist of Yotei PS5 or DualSense pre-order you want with the right links - all of which we have below. As a brief reminder, there are two limited edition PS5 bundles (one gold-, one black-themed), two limited edition Dualsense controllers (in the same gold and black themes), and two variations of console cover, one for the PS5 Slim and one for the PS5 Pro/Digital Edition. You'll find further information like pricing and pre-order location - as some are exclusive to PlayStation Direct - as well as the best links (where stock will show up) below.
PlayStation Direct will likely be the best place to try for all of these products too, and the offer of free shipping and free returns at Sony's official storefront only makes it a more attractive proposition when looking for limited edition gear.
The TechRadar Gaming team and I have been covering hardware restocks, pre-orders, and deals for years and years now, so you're absolutely in the right place to have the best chance of nabbing the Ghost of Yotei PS5 console or DualSense pre-order you're after. We've got sections of quick links for each type of hardware just below, with more information on stockists and prices below those. At the bottom of the page, you'll find our moment-to-moment coverage, bringing you all the latest info, tips, and live links when they, well, go live!
US console pre-order quick links
- Ghost of Yotei Black PS5 bundle: $599.99 at PS Direct (exclusive to PS Direct)
- Ghost of Yotei Gold PS5 bundle: $599.99 at PS Direct
- Ghost of Yotei Gold PS5 bundle: $599.99 at Walmart
- Ghost of Yotei Gold PS5 bundle: $599.99 at Amazon
- Ghost of Yotei Gold PS5 bundle: $599.99 at Best Buy
- Ghost of Yotei Gold PS5 bundle: $599.99 at Target
- Ghost of Yotei Gold PS5 bundle: $599.99 at GameStop
US DualSense pre-order quick links
- Ghost of Yotei Black DualSense: $84.99 at PS Direct (exclusive to PS Direct)
- Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: $84.99 at PS Direct
- Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: $84.99 at Walmart
- Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: $84.99 at Amazon
- Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: $84.99 at Best Buy
- Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: $84.99 at Target
- Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: $84.99 at GameStop
US console cover pre-order quick links
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 console cover: $64.99 at PS Direct
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 console cover: check for stock at Walmart
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 console cover: check for stock at Amazon
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 console cover: check for stock at Best Buy
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 console cover: check for stock at Target
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 console cover: check for stock at GameStop
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 Pro console cover: $64.99 at PS Direct
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 Pro console cover: check for stock at Walmart
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 Pro console cover: check for stock at Amazon
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 Pro console cover: check for stock at Best Buy
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 Pro console cover: check for stock at Target
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 Pro console cover: check for stock at GameStop
UK console pre-order quick links
- Ghost of Yotei Black PS5 bundle: £519.99 at PS Direct (exclusive to PS Direct)
- Ghost of Yotei Gold PS5 bundle: £519.99 at PS Direct
- Ghost of Yotei Gold PS5 bundle: £519.99 at Amazon UK
- Ghost of Yotei Gold PS5 bundle: £519.99 at Argos
- Ghost of Yotei Gold PS5 bundle: £519.99 at Very
- Ghost of Yotei Gold PS5 bundle: £519.99 at EE
- Ghost of Yotei Gold PS5 bundle: £519.99 at Currys
- Ghost of Yotei Gold PS5 bundle: £519.99 at The Game Collection
- Ghost of Yotei Gold PS5 bundle: £519.99 at ShopTo
UK DualSense pre-order quick links
- Ghost of Yotei Black DualSense: £74.99 at PS Direct (exclusive to PS Direct)
- Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: £74.99 at PS Direct
- Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: £74.99 at Amazon UK
- Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: £74.99 at Argos
- Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: £74.99 at Very
- Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: £74.99 at Currys
- Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: £74.99 at The Game Collection
- Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: £74.99 at ShopTo
UK console cover pre-order quick links
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 console cover: £54.99 at PS Direct
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 console cover: check for stock at Amazon UK
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 console cover: check for stock at Argos
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 console cover: check for stock at Very
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 console cover: check for stock at Currys
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 console cover: check for stock at EE Store
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 console cover: check for stock at The Game Collection
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 console cover: check for stock at ShopTo
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 Pro console cover: £54.99 at PS Direct
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 Pro console cover: check for stock at Amazon UK
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 Pro console cover: check for stock at Argos
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 Pro console cover: check for stock at Very
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 Pro console cover: check for stock at Currys
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 Pro console cover: check for stock at EE Store
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 Pro console cover: check for stock at The Game Collection
- Ghost of Yotei PS5 Pro console cover: check for stock at ShopTo
Complete US pre-orders
The Black PS5 bundle is a PlayStation Direct exclusive, so you'll need to be lucky, quick, and poised to get this one - or all three. This is the best link and will be the location of stock when it drops.
PS Direct is the place to go to begin your search for the Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundle in gold, but as it should be elsewhere too, keep the below links to hand as well.
Check for stock at: Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | Target | GameStop
The Gold Ghost of Yotei DualSense is an absolute peach and can be yours today with a pre-order. It'll be up at PlayStation Direct and should appear at the retailers below.
Check for stock at: Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | Target | GameStop
Much like its PS5 bundle brethren, the Black Ghost of Yotei DualSense is exclusive to PS Direct, so you'll need to use this link and camp on it to have a shot at getting it.
If you only want to Ghost of Yotei-ify your existing PS5, then you can buy the console covers for the PS5 Slim separately. Start with PS Direct, as I think they may well be a PS Direct exclusive in the US, but there's no harm in checking out the retailers below.
Check for stock at: Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | Target | GameStop
Same for PS5 Pro owners in the US: if you're looking to get the covers only to transform your console, then this is the way to go. As above, I reckon these might well be PS Direct exclusives in the US, but here are some other retailer links for good measure.
Check for stock at: Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | Target | GameStop
Complete UK pre-orders
As in the US, we know the Black Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundle is going to be exclusive to PlayStation Direct, so head over there and sit on this link to have a chance of getting yours.
The Gold Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundle is an absolute beauty and is the perfect celebration of the game for any collector or fan of PlayStation hardware, generally. Thankfully, it should have wider availability at all these retailers.
Also check: Amazon | Argos | Very | Currys | EE Store | The Game Collection | ShopTo
I reckon the Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense will be the most sought-after piece in the UK. It should be available at a bunch of retailers, and these are the best links to use.
Also check: Amazon | Argos | Very | Currys | EE Store | The Game Collection | ShopTo
Like its US counterpart, the Ghost of Yotei Black DualSense will be exclusive to PlayStation Direct in the UK, so this is the best link to camp on and use now.
Only want to drape the Ghost of Yotei design over your existing PS5 Slim in the UK? No problem, as the console covers for that model should be available to pre-order at PS Direct and maybe at other retailers should they not be a PS Direct exclusive in the UK (which I think they might be).
Also check: Amazon | Argos | Very | Currys | EE Store | The Game Collection | ShopTo
If you only want to apply the Ghost of Yotei aesthetic to your PS5 Pro, then the console covers are the way to go, and this link to PS Direct is probably going to be your bet - I think these console covers may well be a PS Direct UK exclusive. Here are some other links to check, just in case, though.
Also check: Amazon | Argos | Very | Currys | EE Store | The Game Collection | ShopTo
I've been covering games and gaming hardware for nearly a decade, and that includes the torrid times of graphics cards, Xbox, and PlayStation shortages in 2020 and 2021. As a result, I know a thing or two about pre-ordering in-demand items and what a high-profile pre-order day can bring with it. I'm also a PlayStation fanatic of about 30 years, a mid-tier PS collector of sorts, and a Ghost fan who platinummed the first game twice.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Key info - pre-order timings
Right, let's get into the key information to make sure we're all on the right page ahead of pre-orders dropping.
First and foremost, when do Ghost of Yotei PS5 console and controller pre-orders open?
Simply, pre-orders will kick off at 10am local time around the world (at participating retailers, like PlayStation Direct) tomorrow, September 4, 2025.
Simple!
Hello! It's nearly time to get your Ghost on
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the build-up to the Ghost of Yotei PS5 and controller pre-orders that are beginning tomorrow!
These limited edition versions of PS5 hardware look absolutely fantastic and I can't wait to get my hands on at least something from the collection.
I've been around the block when it comes to hardware launches so you can keep it right here for the best links, most useful info, and everything else to help you nab your limited edition PS5, DualSense, or console cover.