Ghost of Yotei PS5 console and controllers pre-orders live build-up: when the limited edition stock goes live, key info, and the best links and retailers to bookmark

The day is nearly here for excited Ghost of Yotei and PlayStation fans as the fabulous Ghost of Yotei PS5 hardware and accessories that were announced back in July go up for pre-order.

Ghost of Yotei PS5 console and DualSense pre-orders are likely to be incredibly hot stuff, so we're here getting in early to help you queue up all the best links, have access to the best information and tips, and generally to make sure you're in the best position possible to get what you're after from this fine collection.

There's a whole range of items going up for pre-order tomorrow, so it'll pay to target specifically what Ghist of Yotei PS5 or DualSense pre-order you want with the right links - all of which we have below. As a brief reminder, there are two limited edition PS5 bundles (one gold-, one black-themed), two limited edition Dualsense controllers (in the same gold and black themes), and two variations of console cover, one for the PS5 Slim and one for the PS5 Pro/Digital Edition. You'll find further information like pricing and pre-order location - as some are exclusive to PlayStation Direct - as well as the best links (where stock will show up) below.

PlayStation Direct will likely be the best place to try for all of these products too, and the offer of free shipping and free returns at Sony's official storefront only makes it a more attractive proposition when looking for limited edition gear.

The TechRadar Gaming team and I have been covering hardware restocks, pre-orders, and deals for years and years now, so you're absolutely in the right place to have the best chance of nabbing the Ghost of Yotei PS5 console or DualSense pre-order you're after. We've got sections of quick links for each type of hardware just below, with more information on stockists and prices below those. At the bottom of the page, you'll find our moment-to-moment coverage, bringing you all the latest info, tips, and live links when they, well, go live!

Ghost of Yotei Black PS5 bundle: at PlayStation Direct US The Black PS5 bundle is a PlayStation Direct exclusive, so you'll need to be lucky, quick, and poised to get this one - or all three. This is the best link and will be the location of stock when it drops. Read more ▼

Ghost of Yotei Black DualSense: at PlayStation Direct US Much like its PS5 bundle brethren, the Black Ghost of Yotei DualSense is exclusive to PS Direct, so you'll need to use this link and camp on it to have a shot at getting it. Read more ▼

Ghost of Yotei Black PS5 bundle: at PlayStation Direct UK As in the US, we know the Black Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundle is going to be exclusive to PlayStation Direct, so head over there and sit on this link to have a chance of getting yours. Read more ▼

Ghost of Yotei Black DualSense: at PlayStation Direct UK Like its US counterpart, the Ghost of Yotei Black DualSense will be exclusive to PlayStation Direct in the UK, so this is the best link to camp on and use now. Read more ▼