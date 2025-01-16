Yes, the Nintendo Switch 2 is really called that, but I was hoping for a more exciting name

Yes, it's finally official. The next Nintendo console will be called the Nintendo Switch 2, as was demonstrated in its new reveal trailer.

If you haven't managed to catch the trailer yet, you can check it out below. And don't forget to also head over to our Nintendo Switch 2 live page for up-to-the-minute news.

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Watch On

The branding looks very similar to that of the original Nintendo Switch, albeit with a big, bold number two slapped alongside it. This matches up perfectly with the countless Nintendo Switch 2 leaks and rumors over the last few months, but honestly I was hoping for something a little more exciting.

For me, Nintendo has always been ahead of the game when it comes to branding across console generations. The shift from the Nintendo DS to the Nintendo 3DS, for example, not only conveyed that the Nintendo 3DS was a new, more powerful console but also highlighted one of its most significant and exciting features.

Even the more conventionally named console successors, like the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, still felt unique. As an adjective, Super conveys a real sense of whimsy that, to me, just screams Nintendo.

The Nintendo Switch 2, in contrast, feels sterile, following the age-old naming scheme established by competitors such as Sony with the PlayStation. It does nothing to tell me why I should be excited, or make clear any of its interesting features, including the apparent ability to use the new Joy-Con as a mouse, for instance.

Still, it's not the end of the world. Excitement around the upcoming system seems high and I would be shocked if it's not a hit. I'm just hoping that whatever comes next has a moniker that's bit more thrilling.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors