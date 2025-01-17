Nintendo Switch 2 could avoid one of its predecessors biggest issues at launch - stock shortages

- The Nintendo Switch 2 could avoid its predecessor's stock shortage issues
- The company is expected to supply around 20 million units in year one
- That's likely enough to cover first year demand worldwide
The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be readily available when it launches later in 2025, with analysts predicting a huge improvement to supply over the original Switch console.
As reported by Bloomberg, analysts are expecting Nintendo's suppliers to ship around 20 million units to retailers in the console's first year on the market. This appears to be a big jump from the original Nintendo Switch console, which was infamously difficult to find stock of worldwide in its first year.
20 million is a pretty impressive amount considering the original Switch managed worldwide sales of 13.12 million in its first year, according to Statista. Of course, there may still be shortages in some regions based on how this initial batch of stock is distributed across the globe, but it does point to the console being much easier to get your hands on overall.
Even though Nintendo has now officially revealed the Switch 2, there are still plenty of unknowns with the upcoming hardware. We don't know how much it will cost (though we are expecting it to be pricier than the 2017 console and possibly even the Nintendo Switch OLED), and we don't have a more concrete release window than a vague '2025.'
Still, with the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct airing on April 2 and with in-person Switch 2 Experience events happening between April and June, we're not convinced it'll make the first half of 2025. That could give Nintendo more time to manufacture stock that's more in line with demand. And now, following the massive success of the Switch, the company will no doubt have a better idea when it comes to overall demand.
You might also like...
- Nintendo Switch 2 live - Nintendo has officially revealed its next console!
- I've analyzed every frame of the new Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart game footage, here's everything I've found
- Why I hope amiibo still have a future on Nintendo Switch 2
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.