Nintendo Switch 2 could avoid one of its predecessors biggest issues at launch - stock shortages

The Nintendo Switch 2 could avoid its predecessor's stock shortage issues

The company is expected to supply around 20 million units in year one

That's likely enough to cover first year demand worldwide

The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be readily available when it launches later in 2025, with analysts predicting a huge improvement to supply over the original Switch console.

As reported by Bloomberg, analysts are expecting Nintendo's suppliers to ship around 20 million units to retailers in the console's first year on the market. This appears to be a big jump from the original Nintendo Switch console, which was infamously difficult to find stock of worldwide in its first year.

20 million is a pretty impressive amount considering the original Switch managed worldwide sales of 13.12 million in its first year, according to Statista. Of course, there may still be shortages in some regions based on how this initial batch of stock is distributed across the globe, but it does point to the console being much easier to get your hands on overall.

Even though Nintendo has now officially revealed the Switch 2, there are still plenty of unknowns with the upcoming hardware. We don't know how much it will cost (though we are expecting it to be pricier than the 2017 console and possibly even the Nintendo Switch OLED), and we don't have a more concrete release window than a vague '2025.'

Still, with the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct airing on April 2 and with in-person Switch 2 Experience events happening between April and June, we're not convinced it'll make the first half of 2025. That could give Nintendo more time to manufacture stock that's more in line with demand. And now, following the massive success of the Switch, the company will no doubt have a better idea when it comes to overall demand.

