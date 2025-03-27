The Switch 2 launching with a Mario Kart game 'is very unlike Nintendo' compared to the original Switch releasing with Breath of the Wild, says former marketing leads: 'That's what's gonna make you want to buy the new hardware'

A new Mario Kart launch game for the Switch 2 "is very unlike Nintendo," according to former marketers

Krysta Yang and Kit Ellis say that it's "unconventional" compared to its "genre-bending" launch of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with the original Switch

They speculate how Nintendo will get people to buy the new Mario Kart and a new console, considering the success of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo releasing a new Mario Kart game alongside the Switch 2 is "very unlike" the company considering the significant, "genre-bending" launch of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with the original Switch, according to two former marketing leads.

In the latest episode of the Kit & Krysta podcast, the pair discussed the upcoming release of the console and its apparent launch game, which was first teased during the Switch 2 announcement, and determined that it's an "unconventional" decision for Nintendo (via GamesRadar).

"This is very unlike Nintendo," said Krysta Yang, "Usually when they have a launch title like Breath of the Wild, for example, it's like this new game-breaking, genre-bending thing that's never been seen before, and that's what's gonna make you want to buy the new hardware.

"But we're in kind of a different situation with the new Mario Kart because of how successful Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been, honestly because of how successful Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been for Nintendo."

Kit Ellis adds that the success of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is "underrated" and notes that the game has now sold 67.35 million copies, not counting the 8.5 million copies that were sold on the WiiU before Deluxe was released in 2017.

This amounts to over 75 million copies, outselling the other two best-selling Switch games, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, by 20 million copies and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate by more than 30 million.

Despite these numbers, Yang asks, "How is Nintendo going to convince me to get the new Mario Kart?" and also spend $400 on a new console when there's already a massively successful game out there.

This will be the first Mario Kart game to launch in 10 years, and Ellis speculates how the game could possibly outsell its predecessor when it's, presumably, only playable on the new Switch 2.

We'll likely find out more about the next Mario Kart game on April 2 with the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Showcase. The broadcast will hopefully also provide a release date for the console, as well as preorder and pricing details.

In the meantime, there's going to be a 'regular' Nintendo Direct today at 7am PT / 10asm ET / 2pm GMT that we're covering live.