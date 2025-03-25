Hollow Knight: Silksong gets new Steam metadata changes, convincing everyone and their mother that the game is finally releasing this year

News
By published

Everyone stay calm!

Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
(Image credit: Team Cherry)
  • New changes to Hollow Knight: Silksong's Steam metadata have been discovered
  • The game's copyright has been updated to 2025 from 2019, and eligibility for Nvidia GeForce Now has been added
  • Fans are convinced the new copyright could mean a 2025 release date will be announced soon

Updates on Hollow Knight: Silksong have been few and far between for quite some time, but new changes to the game's Steam data have convinced fans that we'll finally hear more about it this year.

The discovery comes from SteamDB (via IGN), where several updates to the game's Steam listing were recorded. Among them is an update to change Silksong's copyright year from 2019 to 2025, eligibility for Nvidia's streaming platform, GeForce Now, and add new assets.

It's the changed copyright info that has fans excited and has sparked new speculation that the game could potentially launch sometime this year.

"This is the first copyright update in 6 years and also they added cloud gaming. This has to mean they’re getting close to launching the game right??" one user posted over on the game's subbreddit.

"This is it boys, it's been nice living in the silksanity for so long," said one user in response to a YouTube video detailing the news.

"Okay, all jokes aside, I genuinely believe that this might be the year..." another wrote.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was announced five years ago and is a sequel to the popular metroidvania Hollow Knight. The most recent trailer was released during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase event in 2022.

Recent rumors suggest that a Nintendo Direct Showcase will air sometime this week, and if Hollow Knight: Silksong is launching this year, the broadcast could be the perfect place to announce a launch date and perhaps even a Switch 2 release.

You might also like...

Demi Williams

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air as flames engulf them
Hollow Knight Silksong - everything we know
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
I really hope Xbox isn't trolling... we could see more Hollow Knight: Silksong soon
Nintendo Switch
From Nintendo Switch 2 to new games and accessories: here's what to expect from Nintendo in 2025
Two Xenoblade characters stand looking out at a grand vista
Upcoming Switch games for 2025 and beyond
System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster
System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is coming this year, and I can't wait to be creeped out by SHODAN all over again
Nintendo Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal could be imminent
Latest in Gaming
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong gets new Steam metadata changes, convincing everyone and their mother that the game is finally releasing this year
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 launches in early April, adding new monsters and some of the best-looking armor sets I need to add to my collection
Four operators survey Verdansk. One holds a sniper rifle, one binoculars, another holds is landing with their parachute, while the last wears a skull mask
New Call of Duty: Warzone trailer shows a beautiful rebuilt Verdansk, but some fans want more: 'it won't be the same unfortunately'
Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals will get two new hero skins for Moon Knight and Black Panther this week meaning I'll now need to farm even more Units
A close up of the PlayStation symbol at the top of a PS5 Slim console with a white brick background
Sony has dropped a new PS5 update, improving activities and adding more emoji support
The RIG M2 Streamstar attached to a boom arm.
The RIG M2 Streamstar has the world's first Bluetooth audio gateway in a wired gaming microphone
Latest in News
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong gets new Steam metadata changes, convincing everyone and their mother that the game is finally releasing this year
OpenAI logo
OpenAI just launched a free ChatGPT bible that will help you master the AI chatbot and Sora
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 launches in early April, adding new monsters and some of the best-looking armor sets I need to add to my collection
Zotac Gaming RTX 5090 Graphics Card
Nvidia Blackwell stock woes are compounded by price hikes as more RTX 5090 GPUs soar in pricing, and I’m sick and tired of it all at this point
A collage of Elizabeth Olsen&#039;s Scarlet Witch and Tatiana Maslany&#039;s She-Hulk
Marvel fans are already tired of Doomsday and Secret Wars cast gossip as two more superheroes get linked with roles in the next two Avengers movies
Four operators survey Verdansk. One holds a sniper rifle, one binoculars, another holds is landing with their parachute, while the last wears a skull mask
New Call of Duty: Warzone trailer shows a beautiful rebuilt Verdansk, but some fans want more: 'it won't be the same unfortunately'
More about gaming
Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 launches in early April, adding new monsters and some of the best-looking armor sets I need to add to my collection
The RIG M2 Streamstar attached to a boom arm.

The RIG M2 Streamstar has the world's first Bluetooth audio gateway in a wired gaming microphone
An Intel Arc B580 vs Nvidia RTX 4060 against a two-tone background

Intel Arc B580 vs Nvidia RTX 4060: Which mainstream GPU is right for you?
See more latest
Most Popular
OpenAI logo
OpenAI just launched a free ChatGPT bible that will help you master the AI chatbot and Sora
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 launches in early April, adding new monsters and some of the best-looking armor sets I need to add to my collection
cybersecurity
Chinese government hackers allegedly spent years undetected in foreign phone networks
Sony WF-C710N in blue glass on beige background
Sony WF-C710 earbuds land, and I think they'll be the 2025 budget buds to beat
The RIG M2 Streamstar attached to a boom arm.
The RIG M2 Streamstar has the world's first Bluetooth audio gateway in a wired gaming microphone
Four operators survey Verdansk. One holds a sniper rifle, one binoculars, another holds is landing with their parachute, while the last wears a skull mask
New Call of Duty: Warzone trailer shows a beautiful rebuilt Verdansk, but some fans want more: 'it won't be the same unfortunately'
Data leak
A major Keenetic router data leak could put a million households at risk
A collage of Elizabeth Olsen&#039;s Scarlet Witch and Tatiana Maslany&#039;s She-Hulk
Marvel fans are already tired of Doomsday and Secret Wars cast gossip as two more superheroes get linked with roles in the next two Avengers movies
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, March 26 (game #1157)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 26 (game #388)