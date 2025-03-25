Hollow Knight: Silksong gets new Steam metadata changes, convincing everyone and their mother that the game is finally releasing this year
Everyone stay calm!
- New changes to Hollow Knight: Silksong's Steam metadata have been discovered
- The game's copyright has been updated to 2025 from 2019, and eligibility for Nvidia GeForce Now has been added
- Fans are convinced the new copyright could mean a 2025 release date will be announced soon
Updates on Hollow Knight: Silksong have been few and far between for quite some time, but new changes to the game's Steam data have convinced fans that we'll finally hear more about it this year.
The discovery comes from SteamDB (via IGN), where several updates to the game's Steam listing were recorded. Among them is an update to change Silksong's copyright year from 2019 to 2025, eligibility for Nvidia's streaming platform, GeForce Now, and add new assets.
It's the changed copyright info that has fans excited and has sparked new speculation that the game could potentially launch sometime this year.
"This is the first copyright update in 6 years and also they added cloud gaming. This has to mean they’re getting close to launching the game right??" one user posted over on the game's subbreddit.
"This is it boys, it's been nice living in the silksanity for so long," said one user in response to a YouTube video detailing the news.
"Okay, all jokes aside, I genuinely believe that this might be the year..." another wrote.
Hollow Knight: Silksong was announced five years ago and is a sequel to the popular metroidvania Hollow Knight. The most recent trailer was released during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase event in 2022.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Recent rumors suggest that a Nintendo Direct Showcase will air sometime this week, and if Hollow Knight: Silksong is launching this year, the broadcast could be the perfect place to announce a launch date and perhaps even a Switch 2 release.
You might also like...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 launches in early April, adding new monsters and some of the best-looking armor sets I need to add to my collection
The RIG M2 Streamstar has the world's first Bluetooth audio gateway in a wired gaming microphone