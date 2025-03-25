Hollow Knight: Silksong gets new Steam metadata changes, convincing everyone and their mother that the game is finally releasing this year

New changes to Hollow Knight: Silksong 's Steam metadata have been discovered

The game's copyright has been updated to 2025 from 2019, and eligibility for Nvidia GeForce Now has been added

Fans are convinced the new copyright could mean a 2025 release date will be announced soon

Updates on Hollow Knight: Silksong have been few and far between for quite some time, but new changes to the game's Steam data have convinced fans that we'll finally hear more about it this year.

The discovery comes from SteamDB (via IGN), where several updates to the game's Steam listing were recorded. Among them is an update to change Silksong's copyright year from 2019 to 2025, eligibility for Nvidia's streaming platform, GeForce Now, and add new assets.

It's the changed copyright info that has fans excited and has sparked new speculation that the game could potentially launch sometime this year.

"This is the first copyright update in 6 years and also they added cloud gaming. This has to mean they’re getting close to launching the game right??" one user posted over on the game's subbreddit.

"This is it boys, it's been nice living in the silksanity for so long," said one user in response to a YouTube video detailing the news.

"Okay, all jokes aside, I genuinely believe that this might be the year..." another wrote.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was announced five years ago and is a sequel to the popular metroidvania Hollow Knight. The most recent trailer was released during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase event in 2022.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Recent rumors suggest that a Nintendo Direct Showcase will air sometime this week, and if Hollow Knight: Silksong is launching this year, the broadcast could be the perfect place to announce a launch date and perhaps even a Switch 2 release.