Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 launches in early April, adding new monsters and some of the best-looking armor sets I need to add to my collection

Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Wilds Free Title Update 1 will arrive on April 3

The major content patch will add a new monster called Mizutsune, Arch-tempered Rey Dau, The Grand Hub, new gear sets, and more

Free Title Update 2 is confirmed for a Summer 2025 release and will see the return of Lagiacrus

Monster Hunter Wilds Free Title Update 1 will be released on April 3 and will introduce a buffet of new content, including the addition of a new monster.

The Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase kicked off today, where Capcom gave fans the first look at the game's first major content patch while also teasing its Summer update and the return of a familiar monster.

Kicking things off with one of the most notable announcements of the broadcast, the upcoming update will introduce a brand new monster called Mizutsune, a water-element beast that can be unlocked at Hunter Rank 21 and can be found in the Scarlet Forest.

We didn't get a ton of information about Mizutsune, but from a short clip, we know that it will use giant bubbles and a spraying attack from its mouth to counter the player at long range.

Players at Hunter Rank 50 and above will also be able to take on Arch-tempered Rey Dau on April 29, and Zoh Sia can be fought once again at Hunter Rank 50 when the patch drops. All three monsters will each drop materials that can be used to craft brand-new armor sets, and every single one of them looks amazing.

Another new feature arriving with Title Update 1 is The Grand Hub, a larger, interactive gathering space for players that can be unlocked at Rank 16, featuring a new Barrel Bowling mini-game with rewards, arm wrestling, and night-time performances from the Diva.

Arena Quests will finally be implemented, too, allowing players to compete with other Hunters online for the fastest completion times.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Challenge Quests and Free Challenge Quests will also be available as limited-time Event Quests, the latter of which requires no equipment limits and allows up to four players.

Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase | March 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Capcom has confirmed that every season, celebrations will be held at The Grand Hub, with the first celebration of Spring, the Festival of Accord: Blossomdance, to be released on April 23.

During seasonal events, the appearance of The Grand Hub and available meals will change, and players can obtain limited equipment, gestures, pop-up camp decorations, and more.

In addition to seasonal event quests, "most previous event quests will also make a return", but it's unclear which ones right now.

Alongside the release of free downloadable content (DLC) packs that feature new gestures, players will also be able to change Alma's outfit for free. Accessing the customisation tab in the game's menu will allow players to equip Alma with her new outfit and, after completing a certain side mission, Alma's glasses will also be changeable.

Capcom shared a look at the game's roadmap, which revealed that a new Capcom collaboration and "additional features" will arrive at the end of May.

At the end of the showcase, it was also announced that Title Update 2 is planned to arrive in Summer 2025, with a short sneak peek teasing the return of Lagiacrus, a monster that has been featured in many past Monster Hunter games.