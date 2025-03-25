Marvel Rivals will get two new hero skins for Moon Knight and Black Panther this week meaning I'll now need to farm even more Units

Marvel Rivals is getting two new costumes for Moon Knight and Black Panther

The Fist Of Vengeance and Thrice-Cursed King skins arrive on March 27

Moon Knight's new skin is inspired by the MCU Moon Knight TV show

Marvel Rivals' costume collection is continuing to expand, with two more hero skins confirmed for release later this week.

On March 27, players will be able to get their hands on the Moon Knight Fist Of Vengeance skin, which is inspired by the hero's costume from the MCU's Moon Knight TV show, and Black Panther's vampiric Thrice-Cursed King outfit.

"Seek your revenge with Moon Knight’s Fist of Vengeance and Black Panther’s Thrice-Cursed King costumes. Embrace the fury of Dracula's curse and use your yearning for vengeance to ignite the battlefield!" NetEase Games said on X / Twitter.

These latest skins join the recent release of Iron Man's Steam Power and Spider-Man's Spider-Punk 2099 suits after only a matter of days, which means players like me will need to get their hands on even more Units if they want to add them to their collection.

Attain glory by any means necessary! ⚔️ Seek your revenge with Moon Knight’s Fist Of Vengeance and Black Panther’s Thrice-Cursed King costumes. Embrace the fury of Dracula's curse and use your yearning for vengeance to ignite the battlefield! 📅 Available: March 27 at… pic.twitter.com/lVOAjfVl9xMarch 24, 2025

If you're not fond of the idea of farming Units from achievements, there's also the option to buy the costumes with real-world money.

We don't know how much these skins will cost just yet, but based on recent releases, they could be priced similarly to other costumes in the store, depending on their rarity, of course. This means you can expect each one to cost between $15 and $25.

Marvel Rivals is currently in the middle of Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, but recent leaks claim that Season 2 is just around the corner and will launch on April 11.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors