How to watch The Adam Project online: stream the new Ryan Reynolds movie from anywhere

Ryan Reynolds is back to save the future, joining Free Fall director Shawn Levy – and fellow Marvel superhero Zoe Saldaña (Guardians of the Galaxy) – in another hilarious, heartfelt, and visually spectacular blockbuster. Landing globally on Netflix from March 11, we explain below how to watch The Adam Project online from anywhere.
- Want more Ryan? Watch Free Guy on HBO Max (US) / Disney Plus (UK)
Release date: Friday, March 11
Rating: PG-13
Stream: Netflix
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, Zoe Saldana, Walker Scobell
Directed by: Shawn Levy
After the box-office success of Free Guy, Levy and Reynolds have reunited to produce, star in, and direct this thrilling new Netflix Original.
The movie's A-list cast includes Reynolds as time-traveller Adam Reed, Mark “The Hulk” Ruffalo as Adam’s genius father Louis, and Ruffalo’s 13 Going on 30 co-star Jennifer Garner; who, in a fun piece of continuity with that film, features here as Louis’s wife!
Arriving from the future, fighter pilot Adam crash-lands circa 2022 in the backyard of his 13-year-old self (played by newcomer Walker Scobell) and enlists his help to locate their father and prevent his time-travel technology from falling into the wrong hands: specifically, the hands of villain Moira Sorian (the excellent Catherine Keener).
Combining sci-fi hijinks with white-knuckle action, and intergenerational comedy with moving family drama, The Adam Project promises to be a highly entertaining rollercoaster ride. So, keep reading for more on how to watch The Adam Project online, and stream it from anywhere this Friday.
- More great movies: watch Deadpool on Hulu (US) / Disney Plus (UK)
How to watch The Adam Project online
- Our breakdown of the best Netflix movies
- Everything you need to know about Disney Plus
- Find the Disney Plus price for you