Apple TV Plus renews Bad Sisters for season 2 after the dark comedy scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Bad Sisters is one of the best Apple TV Plus shows with a flawless 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, so it should come as no surprise to hear that it will return for season 2 on Wednesday, November 13.

The critically acclaimed dramedy will make its global debut on one of the best streaming services, with the first two episodes dropping on Wednesday, November 13 followed by one episode weekly through Wednesday, December 25 – what a killer Christmas treat!

Although Apple TV Plus has become a sci-fi utopia, the streaming platform has become a haven for engrossing drama series like Bad Sisters where "the Irish sense of humor is naturally driven by a delicious darkness," according to our Bad Sisters review.

Still killing it. #BadSisters Season 2 premieres November 13.Catch up with Season 1 now streaming on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/jSeYTLSBJDAugust 19, 2024

What is Bad Sisters about and what can we expect from season 2?

Bad Sisters â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) is one of the masterminds behind this Irish black comedy, which she also stars in. Based on the Flemish series Clan, the series follows four sisters who despise their brother-in-law John-Paul (Claes Bang) so much that they conjure up a series of plans to kill him and protect their sister Grace (Anne-Marie Duff). The story unravels in two timelines where one leads up to John-Paul's death and the other follows two insurance agents who suspect foul play.

Bad Sisters will return in season 2 to follow the lives of the Garvey sisters, Eva (Horgan), Grace, Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene), and Becka (Eve Hewson), who have since moved on from the "accidental death" of Grace's abusive husband. However, when past truths resurface and the close-knit sisters are propelled back into the limelight, the ladies are forced to work out who they can trust as suspicions, lies and secrets run rampant.

The new and returning cast includes: Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Thaddea Graham, Barry Ward, Michael Smiley, Saise Quinn, Daryl McCormack, Yasmine Akram, Jonjo O’Neill, Peter Claffey, Deirdre Mullins, Lorcan Cranitch, Liz Fitzgibbon, and Justine Mitchell.

The show has been described as an Irish iteration of one of the best Max shows Big Little Lies, from the plot to the cinematography and aesthetic, so now might be the best time to tuck in to this tasty treat of a dark comedy before your Christmas turkey!

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors