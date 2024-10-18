Ted Lasso season 4 may have leaked before Apple TV Plus announces it – with a filming date sooner than expected
The Apple TV comedy hit could be back for another round
Ted Lasso's season three finale was a tearjerker and gave a fitting end to the titular character. After spending time at Richmond AFC as their coach, making friends and rivals along the way, Ted decided to return to Kansas City. But if new reports are anything to go by, he could be boarding a new flight back to London for season four.
Apple TV Plus has not yet confirmed the future of one of its best TV shows, but there are rumors suggesting that it could start filming in January 2025, just a few months away. But these reports should be taken with a pinch of salt, as we have no official word from the producers or the streaming service.
What has been said about Ted Lasso season 4?
According to 9To5Mac, the Magic Rays of Light podcast has previously provided exclusive details suggesting Ted Lasso’s new production start date. They also noted that it has now been publicly listed on the Film & Television Industry Alliance’s website.
In addition, Deadline exclusively reported that Warner Bros. Television had picked up the options on three cast members: Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins). They also wrote, "the cast have all said repeatedly that they would be happy to reprise their roles if an opportunity arises."
But while there is some evidence to suggest season four could go ahead, it's too early to get excited. Ted Lasso's future is in the hands of Apple TV Plus and other factors, so until we've got word on all that, it's probably best to manage your expectations!
Personally, I'd love to see more from the series, but I'll get excited about other confirmed Apple TV renewals for now. I'm still counting down the days until Severance season two, if you were wondering.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.