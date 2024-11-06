How to watch Gangnam B-Side online – stream the South Korean drama from anywhere

Watch Gangnam B-Side online

The disappearance of Jae-hee (Bibi), the face of one of Gangnam's most notorious nightclubs, forges an unholy alliance between coldly ambitious prosecutor Min Seo-jin (Ha Yoon-kyung), hardened criminal fixer Yoon Gil-ho (Ji Chang-wook), and dogged detective Kang Dong-woo (Jo Woo-jin). You can watch Gangnam B-Side online from Wednesday, November 6 on Disney Plus.

They each have their own competing agendas but, having held a backstage pass to one of the district's key corridors of power, Jae-hee would be a precious asset to anybody, be they criminal, politician or law enforcement.

Kang, however, has a potential ace up his sleeve. Jae-hee is a friend of his daughter, which lends additional layers of urgency and complexity to his task.

Read on as we explain how to watch Gangnam B-Side online with a subscription to Disney Plus.

You can watch Gangnam B-Side online with Disney Plus from Wednesday, November 6. Plans cost from $7.99/£4.99/AU$13.99 a month. The series will premiere with a double-header; after that, one new episode will be released each Wednesday. At the time of publication, Disney hasn't revealed how many episodes the series will comprise.

Jo Woo-jin as Kang Dong-won

Ji Chang-wook as Yoon Gil-ho

Ha Yoon-kyung as Min Seo-jin

Bibi as Jae-hee

What is the Gangnam B-Side release date and time? Two episodes of Gangnam B-Side will land on Disney Plus on Wednesday, November 6.

Can I watch Gangnam B-Side for free? Sadly, there's no longer a Disney Plus free trial. But Disney Plus often offers new subscribers tempting sign-up offers so it's worth checking the Disney Plus website for any deals.

