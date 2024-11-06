5 movies free to stream on Tubi with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Each week we take joy in scanning through the best free streaming services to give you five great movies to stream – one of these services is Tubi and I've spotted five movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes coming to the platform in November 2024.

Sometimes, my relationship with Rotten Tomatoes can be a little tumultuous, but give me a Jennifer Lawrence comedy-drama, a Paul Thomas Anderson coming-of-age, and a murder-mystery with Daniel Craig and you have my attention. So, if you've not yet taken advantage of free streaming services, let me point you in that direction.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

RT score: 92%

Age rating: R

Length: 122 minutes

Director: David O. Russell

Jennifer Lawrence's and Bradley Cooper's chemistry is brilliantly funny and at times very sincere. In fact, it was also one of the most deserving performances for any Best Actress Oscar, which Lawrence took home in 2013.

Bringing the story of Matthew Quick's novel of the same name to life, Pat Solitano (Cooper) moves in with his parents after losing his job, wife, and spending time at a psychiatric hospital due to his bipolar disorder. Determined to rebuild his life again he meets Tiffany (Lawrence), who offers to help him win back his wife if he agrees to enter a dance competition with her. Being as complex a person as Pat is, the two grow closer as they train and their bond grows in spite of their individual issues.

Licorice Pizza (2021)

LICORICE PIZZA | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

Age rating: R

Length: 133 minutes

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Anderson's smitten coming-of-age drama takes place in San Fernando Valley in 1973, carried by a killer soundtrack curated by Radiohead's Johnny Greenwood. Following the story of two people navigating their first romance, teen actor Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) falls for an older girl Alana Kane (Alana Haim) with no ambition in life. In between the journey of their rocky relationship, the movie packs a number of familiar faces including Sean Penn, Benny Safdie, and Bradley Cooper.

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Reservoir Dogs (1992) Official Trailer #1 - Quentin Tarantino Movie - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

Age rating: R

Length: 105 minutes

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Tarantino inserted himself as one of the ones to watch with his feature-length debut, gaining notoriety as one of the most influential filmmakers of all time.

An indie cult classic, Reservoir Dogs sees a group of thieves band together to execute a diamond heist. Their plan goes in the wrong direction when it's revealed that one of the men is a secret police informer, and the members of the group quickly start to question their trust for one another. Their tensions grow stronger to the point where they could threaten their own plan before the authorities step in.

Knives Out (2019)

Knives Out (2019 Movie) Official Trailer — Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 97%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 130 minutes

Director: Rian Johnson

A fantastic take on the classic murder-mystery storyline, and a brilliantly executed 'whodunnit' build up with an insane cast of talented actors including Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Chris Evans, and Michael Shannon – just to list a few.

The death of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), the head of his family dynasty, was ruled as suicide by the police. But when detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is hired to examine the case, he senses that there's more than meets the eye and deems everyone in the Thrombey family as a suspect. Blanc takes it upon himself to delve further into the clues and uncover the truth behind Thrombey's death.

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Full Metal Jacket | 4K Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

Age rating: R

Length: 116 minutes

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Set during the Vietnam War, Kubrick's war epic looks at the effects that one of the biggest conflicts had on US troops. The movie follows characters Private Davis (Matthew Modine), named 'Joker' by his drill sergeant (R. Lee Ermey), and Private Lawrence (Vincent D'Onofrio) as they go through basic army training. After graduating from the Marine Corps and now working as a journalist, Davis is sent to Vietnam to report on the Battle of Hué – where he inevitably fight in.