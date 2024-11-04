5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Amazon Freevee, Pluto TV, and more this week (November 4)

Don't have a subscription to Prime Video or Paramount Plus? Don't worry, you can still stream The Godfather for free on Pluto TV.

The best free streaming services used to be a dumping ground for low-quality movies and TV shows, but these days, the likes of Tubi, Pluto TV, and Amazon Freevee boast content libraries to rival the very best streaming services , period.



Indeed, this week’s selection of free movies to stream attests to that sentiment and then some (The Godfather, anyone?). Below, I’ve highlighted five of the best free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Amazon Freevee, and other free streaming services in November.

The Godfather (Pluto TV)

THE GODFATHER | 50th Anniversary Trailer | Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Release date: March 1972

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Length: 175 minutes

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Main cast: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard Castellano

You’ve seen Billy Zane in costume as Marlon Brando in the upcoming biopic Waltzing with Brando, now watch (or re-watch) Brando himself as iconic mobster Vito Corleone in The Godfather, which is now streaming for free on Pluto TV.

Adapted from Mario Puzo’s 1969 novel of the same name and widely regarded as one of the best films of all time, Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather chronicles the bloody transition of power between a ruthless mafia boss (Brando) and his reluctant son (Al Pacino). In recent years, Brando’s Corleone has emerged as the subject of countless internet memes, but don’t let that take away from what is the most iconic performance of one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. This is necessary viewing for all movie fans.

Good Will Hunting (Hoopla, Pluto TV)

Good Will Hunting | Official Trailer (HD) Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck | MIRAMAX - YouTube Watch On

Release date: December 1997

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Length: 126 minutes

Director: Gus Van Sant

Main cast: Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Minnie Driver

It’s now Autumn, which means it’s time to indulge in the Autumn movie triumvirate: When Harry Met Sally, Dead Poets Society, and, of course, Good Will Hunting, which is now streaming for free on Hoopla and Pluto TV.

Written by two of its stars, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, Gus Van Sant’s moody drama tells the story of janitor Will Hunting, a closet mathematical genius whose intellect – and troubled past – is exposed by a quiet MIT professor (Robin Williams). Stellan Skarsgård, Minnie Driver, and Casey Affleck also star in this 1990s classic.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Django Unchained (Tubi – leaving soon)

Release date: December 2012

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Length: 165 minutes

Director: Quintin Tarantino

Main cast: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DeCaprio, Kerry Washington

If there’s one film in Quentin Tarantino’s body of work that best encapsulates his penchant for stylized violence and edge-of-your-seat dialogue, it’s Django Unchained.

This Spaghetti Western-inspired movie follows an ex-slave and a German bounty hunter as they shoot (and talk) their way through the Deep South in the 1800s. Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, and Samuel L. Jackson all-star in Django Unchained, which remains one of the best (and most controversial) movies of recent years.

The Mummy (Pluto TV – leaving soon)

The Mummy Official Trailer #1 - Brendan Fraser Movie (1999) HD - YouTube Watch On

Release date: May 1999

Rotten Tomatoes score: 62%

Length: 125 minutes

Director: Stephen Sommers

Main cast: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo

Before the world went mad for Brendan Fraser’s Hollywood renaissance, the American actor earned his stripes as a bona fide action hero in 1999’s The Mummy, which is now streaming for free on Pluto TV (though it’s leaving soon!).



This cult classic movie stars Fraser as Rick O'Connell, a debonair treasure hunter who travels to Hamunaptra in Egypt – with librarian Evelyn (Rachel Weisz) in tow – and unknowingly awakens a mummified high priest with supernatural powers. The Mummy may not be the most critically acclaimed film of all time, but it’s undeniable franchise fun.

The Lego Movie (Amazon Freevee)

The LEGO® Movie - Official Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Release date: February 2024

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Length: 101 minutes

Director: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Main cast: Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett

Say what you want about 2014’s The Lego Movie; when I reluctantly accompanied my then-12-year-old sister to the cinema to see it a decade ago, I was blown away by how funny, visually stunning, and downright surprising it was.

The brainchild of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, this child- and adult-friendly animation centers on Emmet (Pratt), an ordinary Lego minifigure who embarks on a quest to stop tyrannical creativity-hater Lord Business (Will Ferrell). The film uses CGI to replicate stop-motion animation to amazing effect, and the infinitely large number of pop culture references are a joy to behold.