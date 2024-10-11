You'll soon have even more free movies and shows to stream as DirecTV announces a new service

The best free streaming services are about to get some new competition, with DirecTV announcing plans to launch its own free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service on November 15.

The satellite TV provider, which is known for its live TV service DirecTV Stream (formerly known as DirecTV Now), offers access to more than 150 network, local, and sports channels. Not all of these will be available through the new service; instead DirecTV has said that it will give viewers access to "curated FAST Channel content".

In addition to that, MyFree DirecTV will launch with an "extensive" on-demand library of movies and shows to choose from, although the exact size of the catalog is still under wraps. DirecTV has said it plans to roll out additional content in 2025 and beyond.

You'll be able to access the new DirecTV free streaming service in the US on mobile, and select smart TVs and streaming devices, and if you're already signed up to one of the best DirecTV packages or deals then your personalized 'Your TV' carousel will also be available on the new free service.

A brighter TV future

Amy Leifer, DirecTV's head of advertising, said in a statement that the goal of the new service was to give "consumers quality content with more choice and more control at the right value". With FAST services reportedly already generating close to $8 billion so far this year in the US, there's clearly a lot of demand out there from those with subscription fatigue.

But the space is becoming increasingly crowded, from Comcast's and Charter's Xumo to Amazon's FreeVee and Paramount's Pluto TV – and even Netflix could be planning a completely free ad-supported service. But what makes the introduction of MyFree DirecTV interesting is its connection to Dish Network.

Dish Network used to be a major competitor of DirecTV, but in September 2024 it acquired the company's video-distribution businesses, which just so happen to include a legacy streaming service that launched back in 2015: Sling TV. It also owns Sling Freestream, which is said to have a catalog of more than 40,000 titles.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we don't know what MyFree DirecTV's library will officially look like, it's fair to speculate that these sister services might help bolster its catalog. DirecTV's existing channel lineup also includes – according to Variety – the Lionsgate’s MovieSphere FAST channel, which has shows movies such as 3:10 to Yuma, Ender’s Game and Wind River, so this new free streaming service could have a treasure trove of content.