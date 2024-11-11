5 of the best free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Amazon Freevee, and more this week (November 11)

Don't have a subscription to Prime Video or Paramount Plus? Don't worry, you can still stream The Edge of Tomorrow for free on Tubi

The best free streaming services can’t rival the very best streaming services (think Netflix, Prime Video, and so on) for new content, but they do boast an enviable selection of excellent free movies for you to enjoy.

Our recent guides to the best free movies to stream have included everything from The Godfather to The Lego Movie, and this week’s selection is similarly varied. Below, I’ve highlighted five of the best free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Amazon Freevee, and other free streaming services in November. Enjoy!

The Silence of the Lambs (Tubi)

Release date: January 1991

RT Score: 95%

Length: 118 minutes

Director: Jonathan Demme

Main cast: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Scott Glenn, Ted Levine

Only three films in history have won all five major Oscars (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Lead Actor, Best Lead Actress, and Best Screenplay), and the most recent of that trio, The Silence of the Lambs, is now streaming for free on Tubi.

Jonathan Demme’s seminal psychological horror centers on a young FBI trainee (Jodie Foster) who seeks the advice of a cannibalistic serial killer (Anthony Hopkins) while on the trail of another, equally gruesome serial killer named "Buffalo Bill" (Ted Levine). Sure, that synopsis sounds grisly, but The Silence of the Lambs is worth a watch for its excellent camerawork as well as its subversive murder mystery premise.

Knives Out (Tubi, Pluto TV)

Release date: November 2019

RT Score: 97%

Length: 130 minutes

Director: Rian Johnson

Main cast: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis

Having spent much of its post-theatrical release as a Netflix exclusive, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out debuted on Tubi earlier this year – though its time on the free streamer is coming to an end soon.

This Agatha Christie-style thriller stars Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, a famed private detective who is hired to investigate the mysterious death of a best-selling author during his 85th birthday party. Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, and Toni Collette are among the movie’s all-star cast, and a sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, debuted on Netflix in 2022.

Red Rocket (Hoopla, Kanopy)

Release date: December 2021

RT Score: 90%

Length: 130 minutes

Director: Sean Baker

Main cast: Simon Rex, Bree Elrod, Suzanna Son, Brenda Deiss

What better way to celebrate the release of Sean Baker’s latest film, Anora, than by watching (or re-watching) his previous film, Red Rocket? It’s streaming for free right now on both Hoopla and Kanopy, so you’ve even got a choice of platforms.

Baker’s celebrated 2021 black comedy centers on Mikey, a middle-aged, newly retired porn star (Simon Rex) who leaves Los Angeles for his small Texas hometown in search of a fresh start. All seems well, until he becomes infatuated with a local seventeen-year-old girl that he believes is his ticket back to the big time. Admittedly, that synopsis makes Red Rocket sound like uncomfortable viewing – and at times, it is – but the film is also a tender portrait of life on the fringes of American society.

Edge of Tomorrow (Tubi)

Release date: May 2014

RT Score: 91%

Length: 113 minutes

Director: Doug Liman

Main cast: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, Brendan Gleeson

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning looks set to be Tom Cruise’s last outing as superspy Ethan Hunt, but if you’re keen to see the veteran actor kick some proverbial butt sooner next than May, Edge of Tomorrow is now streaming for free on Tubi.

Doug Liman’s well-reviewed sci-fi action movie sees Cruise team up with Emily Blunt in a bid to defeat a potentially world-destroying alien race. The catch? While doing so, his character finds himself stuck in a never-ending time loop as he attempts to figure out his enemy’s weakness. Edge of Tomorrow is high-concept fun and arguably Cruise’s best movie of the 2010s.

Nosferatu (Amazon Freevee, Tubi, Hoopla)

Release date: March 1922

RT Score: 97%

Length: 94 minutes

Director: F. W. Murnau

Main cast: Max Schreck, Gustav von Wangenheim, Greta Schröder, Alexander Granach

True cinephiles, this one’s for you. Nosferatu, the 1922 silent German Expressionist vampire film and basis for Robert Eggers’ upcoming remake (out of 2024's final new movies, too) is now streaming on not one, not two, but six – yes, six – free streaming services (we’ve listed Amazon Freevee, Tubi, and Hoopla above, but it’s also currently available on The Roku Channel, Kanopy, and Plex).

An unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula, Nosferatu follows an estate agent (Gustav von Wangenheim) who travels to Transylvania at the request of his employer, only to discover that his potential new client, Count Orlok, is also a terrifying vampire. Interestingly, Nosferatu introduced the idea that sunlight can kill vampires, so it’s a crucial piece of horror genre lore.